Study what’s available, then create the scenario you feel most comfortable with this year. Increasing your awareness, checking out what’s trending and adding skills that will qualify you to do something of interest will make your life meaningful and your future bright. Evaluate your situation and prepare to make the changes necessary to reach your objective. Personal and physical improvements are favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hands-on help will lead to positive results and make it easier for you to eliminate what’s become irrelevant. Trust your instincts and follow your heart; you’ll end up exactly where you belong.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Protect yourself from someone disrupting your plans. The changes you make will positively impact where and how you live. Press forward diligently and reap the reward.
Recommended for you
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Share your options, and the feedback you receive will help you make an emotionally sound decision against financial or physical challenges. Check with an expert to confirm your thoughts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Ask questions, get the lowdown and decide your next move based on what you want. Don’t be afraid to take the road less traveled. It’s up to you to do what makes you happy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): A makeover, move or connection you pursue will offer the boost you need. Focus on what makes you happy and set priorities that bring about positive change. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An opportunity to move will only be to your advantage if it fits your budget. Don’t add more stress to your life. Consider spending more time relaxing with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Rethink what it costs to maintain what you have, and you’ll find out how to lighten your load. Discuss your plans with loved ones to help them see things your way. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Make changes that influence how you spend money. Embrace a lifestyle you can afford and that offers peace of mind and flexibility to do more things that make you happy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keeping up with the times will help you remain current in all aspects of life. Attending social events or a reunion will boost your ego. Romance is favored and will enhance your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let what others dangle in front of you get in your way. Take the road that allows you to control your destiny. Embrace change, seize the moment and remain true to yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It’s better to be safe than sorry or angry over something you could have prevented. Don’t get entwined in someone else’s plans if they don’t suit your needs or benefit you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Know your limits and stick to your plan. Let your intuition be your guide, and prioritize and manage your next move every step of the way. Practice makes perfect.