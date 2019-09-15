Chris Knauer, author the book, “On the Air,” will host several book signing events this month and through October.
The first will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Freeport (Ill.) Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St.
Others will include:
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, Stockton (Ill.) Public Library, 140 W. Benton St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, E-Town Coffee Shop, 141 N. Main St., Elizabeth, Ill.
6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St.
The book, an autobiography that chronicles Knauer’s more than 41 years in broadcasting from his small-town Eastern Iowa upbringing to his college years and military life, will be available in hardcover for $30.