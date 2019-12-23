There might not be a truer line sung in a Christmas carol than this one from “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas”: “...and mom and dad can hardly wait for school to start again.”
Adults are often stressed during the holiday season, but stress is felt by the younger members of the family as well, who haven’t yet developed adequate coping skills to deal with their emotions.
While mom and dad might feel the effects brought on by too much shopping, too much food or too much family, children might have problems coping with overstimulation and the change in their regular routines.
Molly Markham, a school counselor at Marshall Elementary School in Dubuque, said parents should keep an eye out for signs their child is becoming overwhelmed.
“Some signs parents can look for are heightened emotions, irritability, meltdowns, temper tantrums and fatigue,” she said.
Between the anticipation that begins right after Thanksgiving, a full calendar of activities and parents who are busy preparing for the holidays, it’s no surprise that children experience meltdowns and parents anxiously count down the days until school begins again.
Markham said making sure children are getting enough sleep and eating well are a few ways that parents can help reduce their holiday anxiety.
“Consistent bedtime routines can help ensure that they are getting enough sleep and makes returning to their regular schedules after the holidays easier,” she said. “Make sure they continue to eat meals with nutritional value and set limits on the amount of sweets they can have.”
Markham said that opportunities for calm will help reduce stress. She suggested putting together a bag of calming activities (a favorite book, stuffed animals, coloring books and crayons) to take along to holiday festivities.
“Parents can build in some breaks for the child to use their calm bag,” she said.
Lacey Tsacudakis, program director of the Discovery Lab at Creative Adventure Labs, said engaging your children in low-key activities after the holidays but before they return to school can help them decompress.
“Painting pottery can be calm and meditative,” she said. “Legos and magnet tiles let them use their imaginations and create, and can be really relaxing by letting them focus on one activity.”
Creative Adventure Labs offers crafting stations, coloring sheets, building block stations and more that allow families to create together.
For children who might need to expend some energy, Tsacudakis recommends the climbing wall in the Discovery Lab.
“It lets kids get some energy out while giving them a sense of achievement,” she said. “They can set climbing goals and be proud of themselves when they reach them. This a great activity when it’s too cold to be outside.”
Margaret Buhr, director of education at the Dubuque Museum of Art, said that allowing children to express themselves through art can be a relaxing experience and help them cope with stress.
“The museum is such a safe and non-judgmental space,” she said. “Children, parents, grandparents can all create things together. You don’t have to have talent or experience to create art. There’s no right or wrong.”
The museum has many free and low-cost activities, including Second Saturdays, a program that offers family-friendly programming on the second Saturday of the month. The program is followed by a hands-on art activity.
Other low-stress activities might include hiking in one of the parks or preserves maintained by Dubuque County Conservation. Nature classes and organized hikes also are among the district’s offerings.
A visit to the library can also provide some low-key time. Reading a book together can provide a peaceful transition from holiday excitement to regular routine.
Most of all, Markham said the best help to give children is for parents to stay calm.
“Kids can sense when parents are stressed out,” she said. “Sleep, healthy nutrition and exercise (for both parents and children) can help with this,” she said.