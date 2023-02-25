With alumni returning to perform on stage, and a shiny future in a new space, the Dubuque Senior High School theater department is planning to celebrate the refurbished Lamb-Hedeman Auditorium with a 100th anniversary show.

“We have a line-up of about 20 performances,” said Senior theater director Aaron Dean. “That includes about 40 alumni who will be coming back and performing (in the auditorium) for the first time in a long time. They’re choosing songs they performed years ago, or choosing songs that are special to them from their high school experiences.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.