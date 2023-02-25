With alumni returning to perform on stage, and a shiny future in a new space, the Dubuque Senior High School theater department is planning to celebrate the refurbished Lamb-Hedeman Auditorium with a 100th anniversary show.
“We have a line-up of about 20 performances,” said Senior theater director Aaron Dean. “That includes about 40 alumni who will be coming back and performing (in the auditorium) for the first time in a long time. They’re choosing songs they performed years ago, or choosing songs that are special to them from their high school experiences.”
The event, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, already is sold out. Tickets were sold for the 1923 price of $1. The show also will be livestreamed.
The renovation of the 530-seat auditorium included adding a dedicated entrance and lobby, new seating, improved sightlines for all audience members, an expanded stage, improved lighting and sound systems, new catwalks and curtains and backstage facilities, including scene and costume shops, prop storage and dressing rooms.
Nick Oswald, 42, of Ankeny, Iowa, is a 1999 Senior grad who will be performing “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha.”
“When I was in high school, the auditorium was badly in need of renovation,” he said. “I don’t ever remember anything going really wrong, but we were definitely making do with what we had.”
Brian Ide, 49, a 1992 grad who now lives in Los Angeles and is executive director of a production company he founded, credits his time on stage at Senior, coupled with his job at Cinema Center for six years, with carving his career path.
“It absolutely had everything to do with it,” he said. “Mrs. Hedeman made this creative, safe space that just challenged you to be creative.”
Ric Jones, 70, a Dubuque City Councilman and a 1970 grad, will be giving a presentation honoring Sybil Lamb, the second director of the theater program.
Lamb, who has since passed away, was just leaving Senior to move to the new Hempstead High School when Jones got involved in theater during his senior year. He simply wandered into the auditorium one day when he had some time on his hands.
“We shared space with Hempstead for a while because they weren’t ready to open yet,” he said. “It was great in a lot of ways, but it was chaotic.”
Jones remembers the auditorium wasn’t exactly state-of-the-art.
“There was an old lighting board that would shower you with sparks or just plain not work,” he said. “We called her ‘Betsy.’ She was a bit of a challenge. We used to borrow stuff from Clarke (College). The tech was difficult, but we did what we could with it. We learned a lot.”
Ide said the auditorium’s problems didn’t deter the students.
“We didn’t know what it should be or could be,” he said. “We just knew it was a safe place where we could be creative.”
Fran Hedeman, who directed the program from 1971 to 2004, said the auditorium’s limitations didn’t stop her or the students from creating.
“All you need are two boards and a passion, and you have a theater,” she said. “Actually, we were pretty fortunate. A lot of schools had just a stage in a gymnasium. The fact that we actually had a stage with curtains and rigging was more than most schools in Iowa had.”
Dean said alumni have been incredibly responsive and positive in wanting to participate, which is a testament to the directors who came before him.
“Everybody wants to honor that legacy,” he said. “It’s a unique opportunity for alumni to see the new auditorium but also to honor the history and legacy of the space. In all the years that Senior has been here, there have only been four theater directors.”
Abbigail Markus, 23, of Cottage Grove, Minn., will be performing “Stay with Me” from “Into the Woods” alongside her sister, Maria, who will portray Rapunzel. Markus is a 2018 graduate.
“I was in all of the musicals and a few of the plays,” she said. “We definitely had a lot of great memories, and I think we made the most of it.”
Jones said his brief time in the theater at Senior changed his life.
”It was a personal turning point for me,” he said. “I barely made it out of high school. I’m smart, but I just didn’t find anything interesting about it. The theater department really inspired me. I still do theater once in while, and I’m a musician who gets paid to play. I don’t think any of that would’ve happened if I hadn’t wandered into that theater that day.”
Oswald, who was a high school choir director and teacher for 15 years, is now the choir director at Southview Middle School in Ankeny, where he teaches eighth and ninth graders.
“I’m at an age now where some of my former students are now teachers themselves,” he said. “And I see those former students using warmup techniques that I taught them, and those are techniques I learned from Fran.”
Hedeman is flattered that she has had an impact on her students, and is looking forward to connecting with them again.
“Those kids are coming from New York, California, Wisconsin, Texas, New Mexico,” she said. “It will be pretty exciting to see them all again.”
Markus said she is looking forward to creating more memories next weekend, as well as performing for her peers and all those who came before her.
“We definitely had a lot of great memories,” she said. “But seeing the new space and all of the performers from past years is going to be pretty special.”
Oswald is happy to see the theater program finally getting some recognition.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what the students will have now,” he said. “They’re finally getting what they deserve. And being able to come back where I spent so much time and made so many good friends is pretty amazing.”
The weekend also will include a cabaret and reception for theater alumni, and an open house for alumni to tour the newly renovated space.
“It was a renovation 100 years in the making,” Dean said. “It was definitely time.”
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Site: Lamb-Hedeman Auditorium, Dubuque Senior High School,
1800 Clarke Drive. Cost: In-person tickets are sold out, but a livestream link can be purchased for $1 at www.dubuqueseniordrama.com.
