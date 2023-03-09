Iowa boasts a plethora of opportunities for high school students to gain valuable work-based learning experiences through programs and internships that aid in the planning of their future careers.
Work-based learning is a pedagogy that incorporates academic and technical skills within a real-world workplace setting and encompasses a wide range of activities, such as job exploration, career preparation and training.
However, with the variety of options available, students and educators often encounter difficulties in identifying the most suitable resources.
Recommended for you
To address this challenge, the Iowa Department of Education has created the Work-Based Learning Dashboard, which serves as a comprehensive resource center for students, parents and educators to acquire knowledge about internships and programs that align with their needs and interests.
The goal of the dashboard is to provide easy access to information about work-based learning options, such as registered apprenticeships, pre-apprenticeships, internships and other career and technical education courses, enable high school students to earn credits and gain valuable, hands-on experience.
The data displayed on the dashboard is sourced through seasonal reporting, where classes and internships offered through public schools, as well as the credits that can be earned from them, are reported to the Iowa Department of Education. This ensures that the information provided is current, accurate and relevant to the needs of everyone involved. With the launch of the dashboard, students and educators can now navigate the world of work-based learning opportunities with ease and confidence.
According to Jakob Ortiz, a sophomore at Dubuque Senior High School, TechWorks is providing valuable opportunities for students through its field trips.
“I joined TechWorks this year, and the field trips are very helpful because they walk us through schools like NICC and job sites, like the A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co. where we got to see people working for real,” Ortiz said.
Additionally, the program allows students to be interviewed about their interests, with the goal of aligning them with relevant field trips. For Ortiz, this has led to his interest in pursuing a pro welding apprenticeship.
“I am trying to get into pro welding since it’s an apprenticeship,” he said. “If all goes well, I would be a certified welder while still in high school, and I would not have known about this amazing opportunity if it wasn’t brought to my attention by different sources.”
Through a series of visits and field trips, Ortiz gained valuable insight into the course offerings and opportunities available to him. While students are presented with a broad range of course options, the experience of gaining hands-on, on-the-job training can be enlightening.
According to Tracy Weber, a business teacher and work-based learning coordinator in the Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District, at Bellevue High School, 14% of the senior class of 2022 participated in off-site work experiences during the first semester. An additional 23% engaging in these opportunities during the second semester. As a trend, it is evident that more and more students are opting to pursue work-based opportunities.
“I think it is great that the dashboard shows what other school districts have implemented,” Weber said. “This is beneficial for a work-based learning coordinator because if we are looking to add more options to our work-based learning programs, we can reach out to districts that already have them implemented to get ideas for our own programs.”
The idea expressed by Weber was one that Paula Nissen, administrative consultant for reporting at the Iowa Department of Education, hoped would not go unnoticed.
“When districts may originally believe that they are too small to take part in certain programs, the goal is that they will choose to turn into the dashboard and communicate with each other to see what could be done,” Nissen said. “We want to see students across the state, whether they’re in rural communities or urban communities, that they have robust opportunities to take what they’re learning in the classroom and apply it to real-world experiences.”
For more information, visit iowastudentoutcomes.com/WBL_outcomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.