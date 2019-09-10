The Shalom Spirituality Center’s monthly writer’s group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the center, 1001 Davis St.
Facilitated by author and Shalom program coordinator Mary Potter Kenyon, the monthly meet-up group allows time for attendees to share up to two pages of their writing with opportunities for feedback and critique from other writers.
Writers of all levels and genres are welcome to attend as many or few meetings as they wish. Newcomers are always welcomed.
Freewill donations are welcomed. Registration is appreciated, but not required. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information,
call 563-582-3592 or email