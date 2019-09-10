News in your town

Ask Amy: Father-in-law wants to issue premarital warning

National fingerpicking champ to perform in Galena

Play preview: Farley theater to present “All the King’s Women”

That's weird: Wheels stolen from New Mexico speed limit monitoring device

Progress in understanding Alzheimer’s disease genetics, hope remains for drugs in testing

People in the News: Eddie Murphy relishes return to 'Saturday Night Live'

Koneru: 5 Interesting facts about your prostate

Garth rules the roost of tri-state area country fans

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Why intermittent fasting is so good for you

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: The cruel truth about secondhand smoke

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

Clarke grad set to release Nashville EP

Ask Amy: Unsolicited advice meets resistance

On Gardening: The year of the Joe Pye weed

Iowan author to talk about baseball book

Those moody blues: Inky hues saturate home decor

Under the Hood: Monitoring your brake pads

Your horoscope

Keimig: Don't miss these mythology books

Bruce’s History Lesson: The Great Leap Forward

Fischer: Tats make their mark on more people

Today in History

Best-sellers

Local author explores the state of human disconnectedness in new novel

When my houseplants died, I felt relieved. Here’s why.

Dubuque author to host several book readings

What's it Worth on eBay? Not so itsy bitsy

Back to Chiapas 25 years after covering rebel uprising

Travel tips: On the boardwalk

Starting them young: Early exposure to music pays major dividends

Concerts

New on DVD

Living with Children: Today’s parents think they are responsible for ensuring their kids become ‘da bomb’

House of the Week: Head-turning curb appeal and outdoor living

On the list

TV highlights

Lise Davidsen triumphs in Bayreuth debut

New albums

Ask Amy: His ex and current girlfriend circle each other