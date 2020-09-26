Shalom Spirituality Center will offer virtual programs through October. All programs will be conducted via Zoom.
Proactive Grieving: Healing Body, Mind, Soul and Spirit, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1: The seminar will present survival strategies for caregivers, social workers, health professionals, clergy and others involved in helping those who grieve. The cost is $15 per person. Register and prepay by Tuesday, Sept. 29. Email Mary Potter Kenyon at mkenyon@shalom
retreats.org for CEU paperwork.
Messages from Heaven, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2: There will be a discussion and sharing of stories from those who have felt the presence of loved ones who have died. The cost is free, with donations accepted. Register by Thursday, Oct. 1.
Virtually Sunday, 1 p.m. Sundays through 2020: An opportunity for faith sharing. The cost is free. Online program recordings can be accessed at www.shalomretreats.org/online-programs.
Scripture in Times of Disruption, 7 p.m. Wednesdays through 2020: Much of the Bible was written during times of disruption. Because we are living in a time in which we are experiencing disruption, participants will be able to read these stories with new eyes and grow in their understanding. The cost is free, with donations accepted.
Faith Writers Group, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15: The monthly writers group allows time to share up to two pages of writing and an opportunity for feedback and critique. The cost is free, with donations accepted.
To register or for more information, visit www.shalomretreats.org, email mkenyon@shalomretreat.org or call 563-582-3592.