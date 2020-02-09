Ever since the cave, experts have come up with best practices for child discipline: The 1950s “Do it because I said so,” Parent Effectiveness Training (1970s) “determine who owns the problem and establish Time-Out” and today’s “gentle parenting” with its elimination of rewards and punishments, focusing instead on empathy, respect and understanding.
Although I know what worked for us during the 110 combined years of raising five children, I’m not going to dart into the fray of what’s best, no sir-ee.
Yet we fortunately received advice from others on everything from curing nosebleeds to encouraging creativity. Some of it even worked. On the cusp of Mom Tweety’s St. Patrick’s Day birthday (best adviser ever), I offer some of their tips for raising tomorrow’s adults.
1. Unplug. I grew up with TV-less summers on Lake Michigan. Tweety was onto it: TV commercials feature men who can’t operate washing machines and women whose goal is to be a size 3. Cartoons are riddled with violence, disrespect and materialism. The internet and video games? Well, you’ve seen them. Besides, spending too much time staring at screens results in impaired brain development.
2. Don’t let popular culture dominate. Whoever created plastic guns as toys had mustard for brains.
3. For teens, monitor the three C’s — car, curfew, companions. Remember, you are their excuse to avoid trouble, i.e. “Dad said I had to be in by midnight.”
4. Be active in your kids’ lives. Drive for field trips. Coach their selling Girls Scout cookies. Host teen parties. Have plenty of snack food on hand. Make it clear alcohol will not be tolerated. If any show up under the influence, take the keys and drive them home.
5. When your child comes home carping, “Mrs. Welch is unfair,” teach her to deal with it. Principals’ offices are filled with parents ready to blame teachers. Although we commiserated with our children’s complaints, we made it clear that teachers deserve respect; and invited them to get creative in interacting with difficult people. (Of course, I’m not referring here to cases of abuse, which require swift stalwart action by parents.)
6. Create a dinner hour. Encourage feisty thinking. Our kids questioned everything from church laws to mathematical laws. Conversations over the pot roast covered gay rights, gun control, politics, pacifism — and resistance to our parental restrictions. We asserted our beliefs but taught them to argue and negotiate.
7. Vote. Take your kids with you to the polls.
8. Subscribe to a daily newspaper. TV news is lurid, punctuated by overwhelming images and loud voices. The printed word, however, saunters through their minds allowing them to think.
9. Read to your kids. Read your books in their presence. Reading is a bottom-line qualifier for life success.
10. Imply to your kids that parents meet on Tuesday mornings to compare notes. Never underestimate the power of their wondering what you’re up to.
11. You might want to solve their problems, but that leaves them ill-equipped to manage adult life. Don’t hover. Don’t Velcro.
12. Celebrate. Go for ice cream after piano recitals. Applaud his one-minute stage appearance. Pat her on the back for running track and for putting herself out there.
13. Make mistakes. (It’s inevitable.) Recognize, rectify and move on. Be a safe haven when they mess up.
14. Remind your child often that much of the world is good and that s/he has a destiny in it. Recognize the horrible but offer hope. Visit museums.
15. Laugh with your kids. Invite their jokes and engage a sense of play. Sing, dance across the kitchen floor with them and when things are haywire, don clean underpants on your head.
16. Kiss them, say “I love you” frequently and when they grow taller than you, hug them anyway.
Ultimately give them a strong launchpad. And then pray that they’ll fly home to visit.
This last, most.