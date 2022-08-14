Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
2. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. Mercury Pictures Presents, Anthony Marra, Hogarth
5. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
7. The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid, Riverhead Books
8. The It Girl, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
9. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
10. Portrait of an Unknown Woman, Daniel Silva, Harper
11. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
12. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press
13. The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, Jamie Ford, Atria
14. The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
15. The House Across the Lake, Riley Sager, Dutton
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
4. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
5. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional, Isaac Fitzgerald, Bloomsbury Publishing
8. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
9. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
10. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
11. Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission, Mark Leibovich, Penguin Press
12. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
13. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
14. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
15. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
Trade paperback fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
4. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
7. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Berkley
11. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
12. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
13. November 9, Colleen Hoover, Atria
14. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, Picador
15. Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover, Montlake
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin
4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
6. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
7. Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book, W. Kamau Bell, Kate Schatz, Workman
8. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
9. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
10. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
11. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
12. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
13. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau
14. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
15. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
7. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
Early and middle grade readers
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
3. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
5. You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things, Cory Silverberg, Fiona Smyth, Triangle Square
6. Invisible: A Graphic Novel, Christina Diaz Gonzalez, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Graphix
7. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
8. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
10. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
11. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
12. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
13. Sex Is a Funny Word: A Book about Bodies, Feelings, and YOU, Cory Silverberg, Fiona Smyth (Illus.), Triangle Square
14. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
15. Minecraft: Guide to Combat, Mojang AB, The Official Minecraft Team, Random House Worlds
Young adult
1. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
2. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
5. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
6. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
7. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
8. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
9. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
11. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
12. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
13. Six Crimson Cranes, Elizabeth Lim, Ember
14. Violet Made of Thorns, Gina Chen, Delacorte Press
15. Crumbs, Danie Stirling, Clarion Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
4. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
6. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
7. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
8. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
9. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
10. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
11. Where’s Waldo?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
12. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
13. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
14. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
15. Llama Llama Back to School, Anna Dewdney, JT Morrow (Illus.), Reed Duncan, Viking Books for Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
2. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
