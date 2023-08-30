If your birthday is today: A passionate but disciplined attitude will lead to success this year. Move forward with confidence and the will to grow mentally, spiritually and financially. Seize the moment and make this a year to remember.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t let emotions stand between you and what you want to achieve. Take pride in what you do, and don't stop until you are satisfied.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Adjustments that make your life easier will pay off. Fine-tune your schedule to accommodate the people and things that bring you joy. Take control of your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Going above and beyond the call of duty at home or work will result in recognition. Don't just sit back and observe; do something!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) At the first sign of confusion or danger, back away. Protect your reputation. Pay attention to how you present yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Set your sights on what's meaningful to you. Pay attention to investments, cost increases and money management.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be aware of how you present yourself to others. Don't give in to an overbearing person. Be precise regarding what you want. You have more power than you realize.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A heart-to-heart will resolve troubling issues. An honest assessment about shared expenses will help redistribute responsibilities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't move until you have exhausted all the possibilities. Handle your responsibilities and stand behind your word.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Network or get out with friends. Mixing business with pleasure will pay off. An unexpected change at home will cause trepidation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Move forward with caution. Be wary of manipulative individuals trying to take advantage of you. A physical outlet will ease stress.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Let your mind wander, and you'll come up with a great idea. Working in conjunction with others will be entertaining and helpful.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take nothing for granted. Do what others expect you to do and get what you want in writing. Offer only what's possible and be clear regarding alternatives you may want to implement.