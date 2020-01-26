“Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” is the final movie of the series that premiered in 1977.
I have seen all nine movies, and I will offer my thoughts.
Episodes IV, “A New Hope”; V, “The Empire Strikes Back”; and VI, “Return of the Jedi” made me a fan. The opening line in the screen at the opening of Episode IV, “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away ... ” transported me to a new cinematic world.
By the time I saw “Return of the Jedi” in 1983, I was a confirmed “Star Wars” enthusiast. I had been dazzled by the special effects. I was intrigued by Luke’s heroic journey. I was shocked to learn that Darth Vader was not only Luke’s but also Leia’s father. R2D2 and C3PO were endearing droids. The Ewoks were cute and helpful. Han Solo’s willingness to help the Rebellion was reassuring. The Emperor’s power was amplified by his grotesque disfigurement and his command of the Dark Side of the Force. Yoda’s persona, antithetical to the diabolism of Darth Vader and the Emperor, revealed his role as mentor and the potential good the Force could produce.
The romance between Leia and Han was a welcome subplot. Darth Vader’s redemption, the destruction of the death stars and the triumph of the Rebellion provided closure to the galactic conflicts of the three films.
As much as I was taken with episodes IV, V and VI, I equally was disappointed by episodes I, II and III: “The Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.”
The introduction of Jar-Jar Binks was an unwelcome development for the prequels. His annoying persona was neither endearing nor beneficial. The central role of a child as “The Chosen One,” Anakin Skywalker, was ill-advised. His triumph in the speeder bike race, while entertaining, did little to enhance his mythic role.
The prequels fell short on the romantic level. The paucity of chemistry between Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) and Anakin (Hayden Christensen) detracted from what should have been a critical plot element.
Politically, the upheaval in the Senate, while it enabled the ascendancy of Palpatine to Emperor, fell short of dramatic significance. While the Jedi council began as an an integral component of the prequels, the devious opportunism of Palpatine and the growing Dark Side of Anakin cast a pall on the hope for a democratic political solution.
Anakin’s destruction of the youthful Jedis and Padme’s death in childbirth pushed Anakin further to the Dark Side, and his final encounter with His mentor Obi-Wan left him disfigured, evil and controlled by Palpatine.
Even Yoda’s presence in the prequels could not rescue them from mediocrity.
Episodes VII, VIII and IX renewed my faith in the Skywalker saga. Rey’s presence and Leia’s matriarchal role and her mentorship of Rey gave the series a needed infusion of female power and gender balance.
Luke’s sense of failure and his reluctance to train Rey delayed her development, which was complicated by the presence of Kylo Ren. The Force bond between Rey and Kylo Ren was a necessary dramatic element, and their united struggle with the Emperor provided the most intense moments in the three movies.
By the end of “The Rise of Skywalker,” the theme of family prevailed. In the climactic scene between Luke and Palpatine in “Return of the Jedi,” Luke turned to the Emperor and said, “I’ll never join you, for I am a Jedi like my father before me.”
After Rey vanquished the Emperor in “The Rise of Skywalker,” she returned to Tatooine, Luke’s home planet. And when someone asked her what her name was, she said, “Rey.” And when asked what her last name was, she said, “Skywalker.”
The Force was with her.