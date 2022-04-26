If your birthday is today: Flawless vision will keep you in step and ensure that you take advantage of what's available to you. Use your knowledge and experience to guide you to a place that suits your expertise and desire.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) An enthusiastic attitude will put you in a leadership position. The feedback you receive and the results you get will boost your ego.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be careful around people trying to entice you with colorful anecdotes that make you feel like you are missing out. Be practical.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Trust in what you know and can do, and move forward with confidence. Share your ideas, and you'll gain respect and support.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep a close watch on what others do, but don't be a copycat. Take your time and protect your reputation and cash. Budget wisely.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your timing is impeccable, and the opportunities that come your way will change your life. Take care of business and get on with things.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Map out what you want to achieve, then proceed. Hard work, dedication and practicality will be the way to go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take care of responsibilities before moving on to enjoyable pastimes. Indulge in something that puts a smile on your face or gives you purpose. Spend time developing your talents.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Distance yourself from pushy, demonstrative people using emotional tactics. A handout will come with hidden costs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll come up with or be offered unique ideas or ways to use your attributes. Open your doors to people who can help you make progress or improve your home, position or direction.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be careful around people who are trying to change you. Don't feel obligated to participate in something that doesn't interest you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be observant, and it will help you make better decisions. If you want freedom, you must grant freedom. Keeping the peace and maintaining equality are in your best interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Go over every detail with a microscope. Don't give anyone a chance to prove you wrong or meddle in your business. Your determination and thoroughness will be your redeeming features.