Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” led from start to finish in the Telegraph Herald tri-state area Favorite Country Songs of all-time voting.
With more than 160 voters participating, “Friends” garnered 63 votes — well ahead of runner-up Patsy Cline’s classic “Crazy.”
Released in August 1990, “Friends in Low Places” was No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs for four weeks. It also won Single of the Year at both the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards presentations.
Brooks also garnered the most votes as an artist in the TH poll with 117, as “The Dance” also finished in the Top 10 of voting.
Cline was a major country artist in the 1950s-1960s. She finished second behind Brooks as the tri-state area’s favorite country artist, with help from another big hit “I Fall to Pieces.”
There was a big logjam after the top two songs, with several getting between 41 and 39 votes.
Here are some tidbits from the voting:
• If you combine votes for Waylon Jennings’ and Willie Nelson’s singles and duets, the total was 182 votes.
• Only one song — “I Know Somebody,” by LoCash (2016) — out of 150 received no votes.
• Only one other song — “I’m In,” by Keith Urban (1998) — received a single vote.
• Those receiving just two votes were: “Lookin’ For a Good Time,” by Lady Antebellum (2008); “Take a Back Road,” by Rodney Atkins (2011); and “Ticks,” by Brad Paisley (2007).
• Vote totals by decade were: 429 for the 1970s; 378 for the 1980s; 370 for the 1960s; 330 for the 1990s; 314 for the 1950s; 290 for the 2000s; and 184 for the 2010s.