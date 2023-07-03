What if I told you we could prevent 500,000 cardiovascular deaths in America and add 6.7 million years to our combined lifespan if we reduced our sugar intake by just 20 percent? According to the National Institutes of Health, that goal is within our grasp.

But how we can achieve this can be not very clear.

Kim Galeaz is a registered dietitian nutritionist in Indianapolis. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.