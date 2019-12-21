Dearest Christ Child,
I learned somewhere — was it St. Donatus or Facebook? — that it’s customary in some cultures to observe the Dec. 6 Feast of St. Nicholas by writing a letter to the Christ Child.
You’re much too precious to receive just another copy of the annual Jerde household holiday epistle. Besides, you’ve already heard the news it contains — from me, as I’ve wailed to you about cancer, chemotherapy, career and cat. (By the way, I still miss Theodore Francis, who has gone across the Rainbow Bridge to the lap of his namesake, St. Francis of Assisi.)
So let this letter be not a rehash of the annus horribilis that was 2019, but rather a reflection on your incarnation, and why it gives me cause to look at 2020, and beyond, with hope.
When I was a 13-year-old camper at Riverside Bible Camp, the girls in Joy Cabin pondered the mystery of the Creator of the Universe becoming a baby. The sharp sticks of straw in your makeshift crib, an animal food trough, were the just the start of the misery that came with being human.
Before long, you’d experience poopy diapers, colic, maybe an ear infection.
However, it has occurred to me that I, at age 62, have inhabited an earthly body almost twice as long as you did.
Mine is a female body, whereas yours was male.
Furthermore, mine is a Caucasian body — and while we’ll never know for sure what you looked like on Earth, I’m fairly certain it was nothing like the blond, pale-faced Ted Neeley who portrayed you in the Norman Jewison film version of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
So you never grew old, nor had your senses, mobility or memory slowly deteriorate with age.
You were not female, so you did not live any of the bodily phenomena — menstruation, menopause and everything in between — that come with having two X chromosomes.
You weren’t of European descent, or of the industrial, space or electronic ages.
Yet, when you became flesh and dwelt among us, you came to know what it means to be me.
Age, gender, ethnicity and era are not essential components of your identity, or mine, as a human being.
From the beginning, our species was made in the image of the Artist. What that means, and how we experience it, have been the subjects of theological debate and mystical contemplation for as long as people have existed.
You, the all-seeing, all-knowing Creator, needed to be born into a body, and to experience hunger, thirst, pain and death, to restore right-relation between God and humanity.
While theologians, amateur and professional, frequently portray your incarnation as a humbling experience — as if your cloak of flesh were a rotting, stinking, confining burden — I also surmise that, for the most part, you enjoyed your 33 years living as a human being, and saw afresh how your creation was, as you said in the beginning, very good.
Welcome to the human species, Emmanuel — God with us. Join us in our childhoods, our coming of age, our vocations, our struggles, our hopes, our despairs, our triumphs, our failures, our physical and spiritual agony and our eventual demise.
Pitch your tent among us, now and always.