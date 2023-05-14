River flood

A view of the Mississippi River as it floods and surrounds nearby houses.

 Katherine Fischer

As Mississippi River crest predictions escalate, a familiar dread of past floods barges in. I remind myself that in 2019 our house was raised up just days before the Mississippi would have swamped the main floor.

“We will not go under” becomes my mantra.

Fischer is professor of English emerita at Clarke University.

