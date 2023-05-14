As Mississippi River crest predictions escalate, a familiar dread of past floods barges in. I remind myself that in 2019 our house was raised up just days before the Mississippi would have swamped the main floor.
“We will not go under” becomes my mantra.
As neighbors begin moving furniture and boxes out and sandbags are wheelbarrowed and golf-carted in, I wonder. How high will it rise?
Recommended for you
A gully of water fills in between our house and the neighbor’s. The swing set goes under. Water creeps up our driveway, surrounds trees and eventually turns our house into an island.
I used to invite students to discuss which books they’d bring to a deserted island, but we are far from deserted.
A lone squirrel darts about, stranded on the island. When the river crawls up the lawn, so do the critters. Snakes, birds, muskrats — you see them all and they’re welcome to share our island. It’s the geese with their infernal nasty habits, however, that I relentlessly chase off.
“Get a dog to scare ’em,” a friend advises. But restraining a golden retriever from jumping into the muddy waves is impossible. Instead, I take to barking myself. When that doesn’t work, we tie my husband’s old white handkerchiefs to poles and place them around the island’s perimeter. I also ring off the honkers with Mom Tweety’s mea culpa church bells. Success.
When the river surrounding our property grows too deep for our serious boots, a kind neighbor lends us her pedal boat. Residents gather at the high back road sharing stories — a rec room is suddenly inundated and someone down the road had to move out. With our macabre survivor humor, we remind one another about other years when we kayaked through our living room.
Barking at geese, I notice Osty and Pete, the guardian angels of these backwaters, boating from dock to dock, checking. Another neighbor canoes by to comment, “I bet you’re glad you raised up your house.” He has no idea as visions from 2011 of building a dyke and hauling out paint cans, lawn mowers, sleds, bikes, sofas, the dining room table and even a pool table cross my mind.
With a moat around our house, I realize our home is our castle. Perhaps my husband and I will be coronated.
“I can’t believe you didn’t move out,” my cousin says.
But it’s only during flood times when the river even remotely resembles its natural state. The birds are abundant as worms and other entrees move to higher ground. Happily there are no bloated pigs floating by this year, but the dogs are smiling — probably because of the rich aroma. It is astounding to be so up close and personal to the nation’s second longest river when it is at its wildest.
For uplanders, the flood of 2023 has vanished. For river residents, gone are the gawkers that paraded past our properties. Sandbags lay vapid in back yards. Power washers are silent. Our moat has turned back into mud and grass.
As the Mississippi politely tiptoes back within its banks, it takes with it the lurid images and fears of rising tides. For those of us who continue to stay here, flood amnesia sets in as awe of the sunset grandeur and rolling rhythms of this grand river return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.