Hi, Mom. Hi, Dad. I know you’re not really here. I know just the ashy residue of your earthly bodies, intermingled in a single urn, is buried under this beautiful gravestone at the Iowa Veterans’ Cemetery near Van Meter.
I know you’re in heaven. And I imagine that heaven, as you experience it, looks a lot like a coffee shop, or like the fellowship room at your church, where you and your friends gathered between services for beverages, doughnut holes and conversation.
Christ promised that in his Father’s house are many rooms. But I’m guessing you’re not spending much of your eternal life in those rooms — that you prefer to mingle with other souls: family and friends you knew on Earth and souls you’ve met on the other side.
The reason I intuit such a vivid, joyful vision of your afterlife also ties in with the reason why I’m in Iowa, for the first time since we laid your ashes to rest in this place six years ago.
To put it simply, I’m having dinner with my friends — separated geographically, seldom seen, but with the kind of relationship that allows us to pick up where we left off, even after decades apart. It’s a reunion of my high school graduating class.
As I sit at the banquet table, I look at the faces of my classmates, and I think “Yes, he’s been to my house. Her, too. And him. And her.”
I remember those nights I’d bring my friends back to the house, maybe after we’d been bowling or seen a bad Clint Eastwood movie. We’d bake a frozen pizza, topped with extra mozzarella and sit around the kitchen table.
Dad, you once told me that on those nights, you’d lie in bed upstairs and hear us frequently burst out laughing. That laughter, you said, was music to your ears.
Well, I think I’ve come to understand what Christ meant when he said, “Store up treasures in heaven, for where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” (Matthew 6:20-21).
True treasures aren’t money or material goods. They’re the people in whom we’ve invested love, time, history and, yes, laughter over a frozen pizza.
These are treasures I truly can take with me to heaven, or at least send them on ahead of me.
And, I can cherish them on Earth.
You know, Mom and Dad, I’m never sure how much you’re aware about my life, or the lives of my brothers, since you’ve been gone. All three of us have experienced struggles, trials, even crises — the kinds of situations that, if you were here, would prompt you to stay up nights wringing your hands and pacing the floor.
There’s no need for you to fret about us in heaven, because my brothers and I are looking out for each other. That, too, is storing up treasure in heaven.
As melancholy as it feels to come to Iowa and not see you in person, Mom and Dad, I hope your afterlife existence is, well, heavenly.
Christ promised abundant and eternal life, and I believe that’s exactly what you are experiencing — not just infinite existence, but laughter, learning and love.
