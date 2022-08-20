Hi, Mom. Hi, Dad. I know you’re not really here. I know just the ashy residue of your earthly bodies, intermingled in a single urn, is buried under this beautiful gravestone at the Iowa Veterans’ Cemetery near Van Meter.

I know you’re in heaven. And I imagine that heaven, as you experience it, looks a lot like a coffee shop, or like the fellowship room at your church, where you and your friends gathered between services for beverages, doughnut holes and conversation.

Email Jerde at lyncjerde@att.net.

