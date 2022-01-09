What's it worth on eBay? Statue collection draws a lot of attention

When selling anything, the challenge is finding a buyer willing to pay what you are asking. While working with eBay, the chances of finding that elusive buyer increases based on the size of the audience one can reach.
Recently, we had the opportunity to sell a collection of statues that had been created by artist Mark Patrick. He was born and raised in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains near Denver, Colo. His bio that is part of his website shares his full story, which is worth the time to read.
In 1990, Mark started a business doing biker art. He sculpted more than 30 pieces for Harley-Davidson. Five years later, he started to work on a new series of statues titled, “Angels of God.”
Our client had a collection of eight statues from Patrick’s collected works. Finding a buyer locally was difficult, but with the strength of eBay, we sold all of them to one collector in Oklahoma.
The statue pictured here, titled “The Wrench,” sold for $404.99. The entire collection of eight generated sales of almost $2,000 to the same buyer.
