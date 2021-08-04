Jennifer Aniston has acknowledged that she sleepwalks. Jimmy Kimmel talks about dealing with narcolepsy. But you can’t find folks — stars or not — who are so willing to talk about another, far more common sleep problem. That’s nocturia, or having to urinate multiple times a night, chronically disrupting sleep.
Around 30% of folks over age 30 experience nocturia — and the number climbs to more than 50% of folks ages 60 to 70 and 80% to 90% of those older than that. This can happen when your body makes too much urine or can’t store it for six to eight hours. It can also be triggered by drinking too much fluid before bedtime, especially caffeine or alcohol; the timing of certain medications, including diuretics, some antibiotics, antiseizure meds, excessive vitamin D and more; or sleep apnea and insomnia. Diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, prostate obstruction, menopause and vaginal prolapse are also possible causes.
Because poor sleep has a cascade effect on your physical and mental health and aggravates health issues you’re already dealing with, you want to talk to your doctor about your nocturia.
There are four ways to remedy the situation: identify and correct underlying health problems; change your behavior (like cutting down on how much you drink in the two hours before bedtime); change the time of day you take some meds; and take medication to treat an overactive bladder. If you and your doc work together to find a solution, you’ll sleep better sleep and have a more energetic, enjoyable tomorrow.