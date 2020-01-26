When it comes to football parties, Ashley Erschen and her husband, Rob, might be able to claim one of the best in the tri-states — especially when it comes to the Super Bowl.
They have a building on their East Dubuque, Ill., property dedicated to hosting such an event, after all.
“We basically started hosting them in our basement for family and friends,” she said. “But eventually, that led to building a big detached structure behind our house. Now, I would say, we get anywhere from 50 to 60 people over for the Super Bowl.”
Hosting a party for the big game for the past eight years, regardless of which teams are passing the pigskin, the Erschens boast a 40-foot by 60-foot building they call, “The Shed.” Built in 2017, it features a bar, three large flat screen TVs (with a few extras stashed away, for good measure), surround sound and ample space for tables, chairs, games and socializing.
“We empty the building of our vehicles and UTVs, and that’s where we set everything up,” Ashley said.
While not everyone has a bonus building at their disposal, many will be tuning into Super Bowl LIV at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, with company, as the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ashley, with the help of a few other area pros, has learned a few tricks throughout the years to make such festivities easier to host. Here are a few pointers for your party planning:
The game
First thing’s first: Make sure you have a large enough screen and an appropriate amount of seating for guests to be able to watch the game. If you have additional TVs stationed around the house, such festivities offer an ideal time to put them to use.
“In the early years that we’d host a party, we would link up several extra TVs in different spaces so that everyone was easily able to watch,” Ashley said. “Now, we have three big TVs, but we’ve even added some smaller ones to make sure we have enough for people to be able to see the game.”
You also want those attending your party to be able to hear it. If wiring your home for surround sound isn’t in your budget, consider a sound bar or speakers to give your TV’s volume a boost.
The grub
These days, the Erschens leave it to the pros and have their party catered. But others might opt to whip up a quick and easy dish or munchies, such as chips and dip, sliders, chicken wings or pizza.
“It’s good to go for foods that you can bag up, reheat and reuse the next day,” Ashley said. “Sometimes, you won’t know how much food and beer you’ll go through, so it’s easier if you have something that’ll last a little longer.”
Amy Cordingley, of Hy-Vee, agreed, adding that some hosts also might select foods that they can prepare ahead of time. She also said to keep things simple with finger foods that are easy to make and easy to hold.
“I would stick to finger foods,” she said. “Most people are watching the Super Bowl while sitting on a couch or on the floor, so make sure the snacks are easy to eat while balancing a plate.”
Put out snacks that can stay at room temperature at the beginning of the game, Cordingley advised. Bring out chilled or hot items at different points during the game.
“You could serve a main dish — for example, chili — during halftime,” she said. “Hot appetizers can also be kept warm in crock pots.”
To make life even easier, make it a pot luck and invite guests to bring a dish to pass.
“But make sure people communicate about what they’re bringing so everyone doesn’t show up with the same thing,” Cordingley said.
Food with a few health perks also can be fun (see recipes).
And last but not least, don’t forget to stock the bar. Again, keep it simple.
“Have a variety of options that don’t require mixing,” Cordingley said. “You don’t want to spend the entire party making drinks for people. Also, make sure to provide some non-alcoholic options, like sparkling water or water flavored with fresh fruit and veggies.”
To save space in the fridge, put cold drinks in an ice-filled cooler, or keep them in the garage or out on the deck, depending on the weather.
If you’re using disposable cups, have permanent markers available so people can label them.
“You don’t want to end up with a lot of abandoned, half-empty cups at the end of the night,” Cordingley said.
The ambiance
While Super Bowl party favors might be easy to come by this time of year, Ashley opts for more general football motifs that can be found on items such as table covers and yield multiple uses.
“Most party decor made specifically for the Super Bowl will include the year,” she said. “That makes it hard to reuse for future parties.”
In additional to table covers, football-themed plates, cups and napkins are simple options for a little something extra.
The invite
Whether you go old school and send out invitations via mail, or you create an event through social media, populating a guest list will help party planners anticipate how many guests to anticipate.
Don’t forget to include an R.S.V.P. deadline ahead of the event to give yourself plenty of time to plan.
“It definitely helps to know how much food you’ll need,” Ashley said. “You don’t want to be stuck with a lot of extras.”
And speaking of extras ...
Include additional activities to give guests an opportunity to stretch their legs.
“We have an area for bean bags and for people who want to bet on the game,” Ashley said. “It just gives them something else to do.”