I’m tired of so many people complaining about so many other people in so many places these days.
Much of the angst is fueled by our leaders. We get overly worried about how our lives are going to be impacted by whomever ends up in charge.
In the meantime, too many of us sit on our butts and don’t try to make a difference closer to home.
It doesn’t matter whether you believe in any kind of a God or not, you should reach out beyond your existence to help others.
But I believe it’s especially true for Christians. We are saved and guaranteed eternity through the Grace of Christ. And, even though I don’t believe anyone can earn their way into heaven, I also believe God earnestly wants us to share the gifts he has provided us.
In the Biblical book of James, this idea is pushed even further. In 2:14-18 he says:
“What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can that faith save him? If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking in daily food, and one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace, be warmed and filled,’ without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that?
“So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead. But someone will say, ‘You have faith and I have works.’ Show me your faith apart from your works, and I will show you my faith by my works.”
Some people take that to mean you can’t get to heaven if you don’t have both faith and works. Whether you believe that or not doesn’t deter from my point: Instead of complaining or worrying or being generally lazy, we Christians need to get out and lead by example (because I know, on the other hand, that most of us are incapable of — or don’t want anything to do with — evangelizing.)
I know I could do more to help others, even though I’m still working full-time. Every little bit helps. We all have God-given talents that should not selfishly be kept to ourselves.
There are countless places in the tri-state area that need volunteers.
Think about the many struggling young people who urgently could use someone to read to them once in a while. Consider the growing number of elderly who desperately wish someone would just visit them. Share your homegrown gardening skills at some of the public gardens. Expand your love of your pets at home into a nearby humane society.
The times that I have gotten out of my comfort zone to help comfort others have been some of my greatest memories. I miss volunteering as a sports coach; God gave me the patience to handle groups of youngsters, but more importantly, their parents! Maybe there will be another opening for me some day.
Perhaps you can’t physically do as much as you used to. There are so many organizations that need monetary help. Skip one of your regular restaurant visits and donate what you would have spent on a meal.
I’ll bet that all of us Christians could do a little bit better when it comes to making God proud of us. Then, when we do get to heaven, we can hold our heads up just a little bit higher — and we won’t be complaining.