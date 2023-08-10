Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An eagle carved by Merlan Marting.
“Reflections,” by Peggy Brekke.
Detail of a walking stick carved by Merlan Marting.
Local artists Peggy Jo Brekke and Merlan Marting are the featured artists for the Art @ your library exhibit open through Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
A reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
A painter and illustrator, Brekke’s artwork is themed around nature, animals and people.
Marting, shortly after retiring and closing Marting’s Shoes, began carving wood objects, including walking sticks, canes, birds and animals.
The exhibit is free and open during library hours.
For more information, visit carnegiestout.org or call 563-589-4313.
