The 2023 Lenten season begins today and continues through Thursday, April 6.
With that arrives the season of battered, deep-fried-to-golden-perfection and dipped-in-tartar-sauce goodness known as the annual fish fry.
Locally, Lenten fish fries have evolved into a culinary staple, served up with a baked potato, creamy coleslaw, green beans, a buttery dinner roll and a sweet treat.
We’ve rounded up where you can get your fillet fix this year from local churches, schools, clubs and community centers, accompanied by a handy interactive fish fry map you can access at TelegraphHerald.com/fish.
See any we missed? Contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com to be added to our list and map throughout the Lenten season.
Iowa
Asbury — Oxus Grotto, 3011 Autumn Drive: 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, March 3, 10 and 17. The menu includes baked or deep-fried fish, a baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, veggies, a dinner roll and dessert. There also is a grilled cheese option. The cost is $10 for adults and $4 for children younger than 10. Carryout only. For more information, call 563-588-0602.
Bankston — St. Clement’s Catholic Church, 24287 New Vienna Road: 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 3. The menu includes three 4-ounce baked or deep-fried cod fillets, a baked potato, coleslaw, a dinner roll and dessert. The cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children, dine-in only. Carryout is $15. A bucket also is available, including 12 4-ounce fillets, for $35. For more information, call 563-876-5540.
Cascade — American Legion Hall, 301 Jackson St. NE: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 3. The menu includes Alaskan pollock, two sides, ice cream, milk and coffee. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call 563-590-1760.
Cascade — Kalmes Club 528, 275 Jackson St. NE: 4-9 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Dine-in and carryout. For more information, call 563-852-3531.
Colesburg — St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 708 W. Delaware St.: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3. The menu includes four-piece cod, parsley potatoes, coleslaw, corn, macaroni and cheese, a dinner and cake for $15. A 12-piece cod meal is $25. Dine-in and carryout. For more information, call 563-580-6494.
Dubuque — Eagle’s Club, 1175 Century Drive: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Dine-in and carryout. For more information, call 563-582-6498.
Dubuque — Holy Spirit Parish by the Catholic Order of Foresters Court 636, Paraclete Hall, 2921 Central Ave.: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 24. The menu includes baked or deep-fried fish, tater tots or a baked potato, a salad bar, macaroni and cheese, a dinner roll, dessert and a beverage. The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children 5-12 and free for preschoolers. For more information, call 563-583-1709.
Dubuque — Joliet Event Center at Holy Ghost Parish, Paraclete Hall, 2921 Central Ave.: 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, March 3, 10, 17 and 31. The menu includes baked or deep-fried pollock, a baked potato, tater tots, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, three-bean salad, cottage cheese, coffee, milk and a dessert. The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger. Carryouts also are available. For more information, call 563-588-2011.
Dubuque — Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 10. The cost is $17 in advance and $20 at the door. Sponsored by the Key West Sportsman’s Club. For more information, call 563-556-9734.
Dyersville — St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 203 Second St. SE: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24. A $15 fish dinner includes four pieces of fish, a baked potato, coleslaw and a dinner roll. Drive-thru only. For more information, call 563-875-7325.
Dyersville — Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1625 300th Ave.: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The menu includes baked or deep-fried fish. The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children and free for children 5 and younger. A six-piece fish-only meal for $13 and a 12-piece fish-only meal for $25 also is available for carry out. For more information, call 563-543-4128 or 563-543-5018.
Earlville — St. Joseph Catholic Church, 307 Mary St.: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31. The menu includes four pieces of deep-fried cod, a baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, applesauce, a dinner roll, dessert and beverages. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children 5-10 and free for children 4 and younger. A four-piece fish dinner for $15 and a six-piece fish-only meal also is available for $13. Dine-in or carryout.
Epworth — St. John the Evangelist, Placid, 22481 E. Pleasant Grove Road: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The menu includes deep-fried cod, a baked potato, macaroni and cheese and dessert. The cost is $15 for dine-in and carryout. Eight-piece fish is available for $20, as well as macaroni and cheese for $5. Frozen pies also are available for purchase. For more information, call 563-876-5540.
Farley — St. Joseph Catholic Church, 202 Second Ave. SE: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17. The menu includes deep-fried cod, a baked potato, coleslaw, a dinner roll and a cookie. The cost is $15. Drive-thru only. For more information, call 563-876-5540.
Maquoketa — Eagle’s Club, 1102 E. Platt St.: 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24, March 10 and 24, and April 7. The menu includes a six-piece pollock dinner for $13, a five-piece cod dinner for $15, a 15-piece boiled or deep-fried shrimp dinner for $17, a two-piece whole catfish dinner for $15, a combo five-piece cod dinner and five-piece boiled or deep-fried shrimp dinner for $21, a combo six-piece pollock dinner and five-piece boiled or deep-fried shrimp dinner for $19, and a two-piece whole catfish dinner and five-piece boiled or deep-fried shrimp dinner for $21. Dinners include a baked potato or French fries, corn, coleslaw and a dinner roll. Dine-in, carryout and curbside pick-up. For more information, call 563-652-6626 or 563-212-2923.
Monticello — Sacred Heart Catholic School, 234 N. Sycamore St.: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31. The menu includes deep-fried cod with tarter sauce, a baked potato with butter and sour cream, coleslaw and a dessert. The cost is $15. Macaroni and cheese is optional for $5. For more information, call 402-932-3702.
Peosta — St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 241 Peosta St.: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 10. The menu includes baked or deep-fried cod, grilled cheese, hash browns, a baked potato, coleslaw, corn, applesauce, a dinner roll and dessert. The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger. Fish only, including eight 3-ounce fillets, also is available for $25. For more information, call 563-876-5540.
Strawberry Point — St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 314 W. Mission St.: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The cost is $15. Dine-in and carryout. For more information, call 563-933-6166.
Illinois
Galena — Elks Lodge 882, 123 N. Main St.: 4:45-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The cost is $15. Dine-in or carryout. Hosted by Galena Future Farmers of America alumni. For more information, call 815-777-0011.
Wisconsin
Kieler — Holy Ghost-Immaculate Conception School and Catholic Church, 3685 County Road HHH: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 10. The menu includes baked or deep-fried cod, a baked potato, potato salad, corn, coleslaw, a dinner roll, dessert and a beverage. The cost is $17 for adults, $7 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Carryouts are $18. For more information, call 608-568-7220.
Sinsinawa — St. Joseph Catholic School, 780 County Road Z: 4-7:30 p.m. for dine-in and 3:30-6:30 p.m. for carryout, Fridays, Feb. 14 and March 31. The menu includes baked or deep-fried cod, a baked potato or potato salad, lettuce salad, coleslaw, carrots, dessert and a beverage. The cost is $17.50 for dine-in and $18 for carryout. For more information, call 608-748-4442.
