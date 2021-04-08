DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Beckman Catholic High School students will present, “Godspell JR.”
Performances of the musical by Stephen Schwartz and constructed as a series of parables based on the Gospel of Matthew will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17; and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in the Beckman auditorium, 1325 Ninth St. SE.
A pair of performances also will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23; and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
Seating for the live performances will be limited to accommodate social distancing.
Tickets, at $10 for general admission and $30 for a virtual watch party, are available at the school office for live performances. Tickets for the livestream are available by visiting showtix4u.com and searching for “Beckman Catholic.”