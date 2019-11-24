“Christmas Belles,” 7 p.m.
on BET
Terri J. Vaughn’s 2019 yuletide comedy stars Raven Goodwin (“SMILF”) and DomiNque Perry (“Insecure”) as Della and Porsha, two longtime BFFs in their 30s who have achieved career success but struck out with romance. When a handsome minister moves to town, however, both women decide to throw caution to the wind and go for it.
“Christmas at Graceland,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
When Harper Ellis (Kaitlin Doubleday, “Nashville”) returns home to Memphis to spend the holidays with her sister Maggie (Sunny Mabrey) and her family, the whole crowd pays a visit to Graceland, where Harper worked as a tour guide years ago. They run into Priscilla Presley and are coaxed into helping them curate an Elvis Christmas exhibit.