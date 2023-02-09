Today is Thursday, Feb. 9, the 40th day of 2023. There are 331 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1825, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes.
• In 1942, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff held its first formal meeting to coordinate military strategy during World War II.
• In 1943, the World War II battle of Guadalcanal in the southwest Pacific ended with an Allied victory over Japanese forces.
• In 1950, in a speech in Wheeling, W.Va., Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin charged that the State Department was riddled with Communists.
• In 1962, an agreement was signed to make Jamaica an independent nation within the British Commonwealth later in the year.
• In 1963, the Boeing 727 went on its first-ever flight as it took off from Renton, Wash.
• In 1964, the Beatles made their first live American television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” broadcast from New York on CBS. The G.I. Joe action figure was introduced at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
• In 1971, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives. The crew of Apollo 14 returned to Earth after man’s third landing on the moon.
• In 1984, Soviet leader Yuri V. Andropov, 69, died 15 months after succeeding Leonid Brezhnev; he was followed by Konstantin U. Chernenko.
• In 1986, during its latest visit to the solar system, Halley’s Comet came closest to the sun (its next return will be in 2061).
• In 2002, Britain’s Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II, died in London at age 71.
