One might not expect to hear the words “Reverend” and “jazzed” in the same sentence, but here it is: The Rev. Amy Current is jazzed about the new role she will undertake in October as bishop of the Southeastern Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
“I think being a pastor is a beautiful privilege, and it gives me great joy,” said Current, 49, who is the first female ever elected to the post in the SEIS. “Being a bishop and working closely with pastors and deacons and congregations, digging in with the people and their ministry — I’m so jazzed for that.”
But for Current, who will be leaving her long-held position as vice president of admissions and student services at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque to assume her new role, the road to the ecclesiastical ballot involved a lot of internal dialogue.
“What I’ve learned about call is that I really think of it as an internal call, something within myself,” Current said. “Then there is external call, which is how the people around me encourage me.”
After several conversations with trusted colleagues, who told her she would serve well as a bishop and encouraged her to seriously consider it, Current agreed to think about it.
“Then COVID happened. I really rethought all of that,” she said. “We have all kinds of time here at the seminary. We’re managing the seminary, we’re having good family time. I started to think maybe I didn’t really want to do this. Maybe it wasn’t good timing.”
At a synod assembly (held virtually this year), where nominations for bishop take place from the floor, anybody who attends can put forth a nomination. That could be a pastor, a deacon or a member of a congregation.
“I told everybody I had talked to about being a bishop that I didn’t want to do it,” said Current. “I was very surprised that I was on the ballot. I was not expecting to be nominated. I then began to have this odd experience of complete and utter discombobulation.”
She spent a sleepless night with her thoughts, eventually concluding that she would withdraw.
But the next morning her husband, Wartburg faculty member The Rev. Dr. Samuel Giere, and her children, son Isaac, 21, and daughter Shonagh, 16, encouraged her to reconsider and fill out the paperwork required to be nominated.
“They said ‘Just do it,’ Current said. “I said ‘I have to fill out this paperwork.’ I thought if I did that, it would all become clear.”
The next morning, Current thought there would be no need for her to be involved in the assembly. She kept her regular schedule and didn’t make plans to deliver a speech.
“I was elected while I was sitting in my home office,” she said. “In my clergy shirt. I was barefoot and had jeans on.”
Current is modest about her new role.
“I say all of this humbly,” she said. “I want to do this job. I think I’m qualified and have gifts to share. I’m super enthusiastic about it. But I didn’t expect it.”
Current will join 27 other women who serve as Bishops in the ELCA. Among that group is Bishop Elizabeth Eaton, the Presiding Bishop of the ELCA.
Bishop Michael Rinehart, who serves the Texas Louisiana Gulf Coast Synod and writes a blog for the ELCA, published a statistical analysis last fall of women bishops in the ELCA.
“This fall, 42% of the Conference of Bishops will be women,” he wrote. “Things have improved markedly, but there is still work to do.”
Current’s election, and that of four other women elected to bishop posts this year, is significant because it is the 50anniversary of the ELCA’s decision to ordain women in the church. And the trend is continuing.
“In five short years, the percentage of bishops who are women has jumped from 15% to 42%,” Rinehart wrote. “It begins to look more like equity.”
Current will be leaving the staff at Wartburg, which brings with it mixed emotions.
“I love my job,” she said. “I get to be an accompanier of seminarians who are studying to be pastors and deacons, and follow them to that conclusion. It’s a pretty cool gig.”
Current will be tasked with doing a fair amount of traveling throughout the synod. She knows the role of bishop doesn’t come without its challenges, but she is ready.
“I can’t believe that I’m available to step into such a fun and daunting role,” she said. I’ll be able to work with the congregations, the folks that sit in the pews and with the pastors and deacons that support them. There will be a lot of administration and a lot of oversight, but there will be a lot of tangible ministry, and I’m really looking forward to that.”