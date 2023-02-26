Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. Victory City, Salman Rushdie, Random House
5. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
6. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
7. Stone Blind, Natalie Haynes, Harper
8. Someone Else’s Shoes, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
9. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
11. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
12. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
13. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
14. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
15. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, Benjamin Stevenson, Mariner Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
5. The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions, Greta Thunberg, Penguin Press
6. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
8. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. The Lives We Actually Have: 100 Blessings for Imperfect Days, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie, Convergent Books
11. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People, Tracy Kidder, Random House
12. 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go, Jay Shetty, Simon & Schuster
13. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
14. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
15. Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy, James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams, Penguin Press
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
4. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
5. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
6. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
7. Heart Bones, Colleen Hoover, Atria
8. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
9. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
10. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
11. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
12. The School for Good Mothers, Jessamine Chan, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
13. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
5. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, Fintan O’Toole, Liveright
6. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin
7. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
8. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
11. How to Love (Mindfulness Essentials #3), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
12. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again, Johann Hari, Crown
13. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
14. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
15. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
6. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
9. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
10. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. The Windeby Puzzle: History and Story, Lois Lowry, Clarion Books
3. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Yearling
4. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
5. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
6. On Air with Zoe Washington, Janae Marks, Katherine Tegen Books
7. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
8. The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels, Beth Lincoln, Claire Powell (Illus.), Dutton Books for Young Readers
9. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
12. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
13. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
14. Captain America: The Ghost Army (Original Graphic Novel), Alan Gratz, Brent Schoonover (Illus.), Graphix
15. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
Young adult
1. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
5. The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
7. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute, Talia Hibbert, Joy Revolution
8. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
9. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
10. The Davenports (An Indies Introduce Title), Krystal Marquis, Dial Books
11. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
12. Lore, Alexandra Bracken, Disney-Hyperion
13. How to Be a (Young) Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, Nic Stone, Kokila
14. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
15. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Little Blue Truck’s Beep-Along Book, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
5. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine: A Valentine’s Day Book For Kids, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
6. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
7. Very Good Hats, Emma Straub, Blanca Gómez (Illus.), Rocky Pond Books
8. Once Upon a Book, Grace Lin, Kate Messner, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. Evergreen, Matthew Cordell, Feiwel & Friends
11. Construction Site: You’re Just Right: A Valentine Lift-the-Flap Book, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
12. Grumpy Monkey Valentine Gross-Out, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Studio
13. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
14. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
15. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Graphix
5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Alvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
