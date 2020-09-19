DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Congregation of the Humility of Mary has announced the 2020 Jubilees of the following members with ties to the Dubuque Archdiocese:
• Sister Kathleen Hanley (Edward Mary), 60 years. Her ministry of teaching included Columbus High School in Waterloo (1970-1978). She lives in Billings, Mont.
• Sister Kathleen Henneberry (Madonna Marie), 60 years. Her parish ministry included St. John in Blairstown (1992-1993) and Sacred Heart in Oxford Junction (1998-2003). She lives in Davenport at Humility of Mary Center, where she is a sacristan.
• Sister Rosalind Restelli (Mario), 60 years. Her ministry of education included St. Mary School in Marshalltown (1964-1965). She has a bachelor of arts in elementary education from Marycrest College in Davenport. She lives in Davenport at Humility of Mary Center, where she is a sacristan.
• Sister Mary Penelope Wink (M. Damien), 60 years. An Illinois native, she taught at St. Mary School (1965-1966) and Lenihan High School (1966-1967) in Marshalltown. She serves different parishes of the Diocese of San Cristóbal de Las Casas in the state of Chiapas in Mexico.
A private Mass of Celebration took place on Aug. 30 at the Magnificat Chapel at the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport.