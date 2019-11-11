“9-1-1,” 7 p.m. on Fox
The team responds to a host of emergencies in a new episode called “Malfunction,” including a bizarre skating mishap at an ice show, a crash involving an allegedly self-driving car and even a robot going rogue at an Amazon-like fulfillment warehouse. Elsewhere, Hen (Aisha Hinds) struggles in her relationship with Karen (guest star Tracie Thomas), and Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) after-hours fight club spins out of control.
“The Warrior Tradition,” 8 p.m. on PBS
This one-hour documentary examines how the culture and traditions of Native Americans have affected their participation in the United States military forces. As this film reveals, the truth is complicated. Indian warriors experience a wide spectrum of emotions and motivations, including pride, patriotism, courage, spirituality and outrage.