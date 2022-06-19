The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-states. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, check venues for postponed or canceled events.
Cedar Rapids
U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)
Indigo Girls, 7:30 p.m. June 27. $39.50-$75.
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, 7:30 p.m. July 9. $32-$96.
“Weird Al” Yankovic, 7:30 p.m. July 19. $35-$329.
Daughtry, 7:30 p.m. July 23. $40-$60.
Bonnie Raitt, 7 p.m. Aug. 3. $41-$92.
Wilco, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12. $39.50-$79.50.
Boz Scaggs, 8 p.m. Aug. 26. $49-$125.
Shinedown, 7 p.m. Sept. 6. $49.50-$79.50.
Goo Goo Dolls, 7 p.m. Sept. 13. $32-$126.
Tenacious D, 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $46-$122.
Alice Cooper, 8 p.m. Sept. 30. $49.5-$717.50.
Walker Hayes, 7 p.m. Oct. 21. $35-$55.
Iowa City
The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)
Todd Rundgren, 7:30 p.m. July 7. $65-$199.
Mary Chapin Carpenter, 7:30 p.m. July 15. $20-$65.
Spoon, 7:30 p.m. July 16. $35-$69.
Catfish Keith, 7:30 p.m. July 23. $15-$25.
Wilco, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12. $39.50-$79.50.
Amos Lee, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. $47-$87.
Taj Mahal, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. $20-$68.
Mary Gauthier, 8 p.m. Sept. 17. $15-$25.
Bear’s Den, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $20-$33.
Little Feat, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. $25-$99.
David Huckfelt and Pieta Brown, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. $10-$27.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. $25-$148.
Godspeed You!, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $20-$37.50.
Madison
Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)
Zombies, 7:30 p.m. July 3. $40.
Tim Heidecker, 7 p.m. July 21. $45-$101.
Steve Earle and the Dukes, 8 p.m. Aug. 6. $45-$65.
Little Feat, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4. $64-$704.
Quad Cities
Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)
Vince Gill, 7:30 p.m. July 21. $47.50, $63.50, $73.50, $93.50.
Straight No Chaser, 8 p.m. Oct. 22. $25, $39.5, $59.50, $69.50.
Joe Bonamassa, 8 p.m. Nov. 9. $42, $62, $82, $102, $152, $202.
TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)
Lynyrd Skynyrd, 7 p.m. July 16. $150, $95, $69.50, $45, $35.
REO Speedwagon and Styx, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $29.50, $49.50, $68.50, $99.50.
Thomas Rhett, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. $30.75, $49.75, $59.75, $79.75, $99.75, $109.75.
Carrie Underwood, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50, $125.
Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. June 17, 2023. $35, $47, $63, $85.
Wisconsin Dells
Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)
Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m. July 8. $18.95-$150.
Scott Stapp, 8 p.m. July 23. $16.96-$135.
Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, 8 p.m. Aug. 6. $16.96-$135.
Eli Young Band, 6 p.m. Aug. 7. $13.56-$150.
Happy Together tour, 8 p.m. Aug. 26. $16.96-$150.
Stryper with Autograph, 8 p.m. Sept. 16. $16.96-$150.
Dwight Yoakam, 8 p.m. Sept. 17. $16.96-$135.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, 8 p.m. Sept. 24. $16.96-$135.
Lonestar, 8 p.m. Sept. 30. $16.96-$135.
Tommy James & the Shondells, 8 p.m. Oct. 1. TBA.
Ronnie Milsap, 8 p.m. Oct. 28. $19.95-$49.95.
Oak Ridge Boys, 3 p.m. Nov. 5. $16.96-$49.95.
Puddle of Mudd, 8 p.m. Nov. 12. $19.95-$150.
Others
• Chicago Allstate Arena
(847-635-6601), www.allstatearena.com
• Chicago Theatre
(312-462-6300), www.thechicagotheatre.com
• Chicago House of Blues
(312-923-2000), www.houseofblues.com
• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)
(847-671-5100), www.rosemonttheatre.com
• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena
(515-564-8000), www.iowaeventscenter.com
