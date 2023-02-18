For many years, the Rev. Dr. Kevin Goodrich, pastor at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Dubuque, has been fascinated by Walter Hilton, a 14th century English mystic.
“The way I describe it to people is that I’ve had a spiritual devotion and an academic interest in Hilton for a long time,” he said.
While the word “mystic” might conjure up visions of Dumbledore from the “Harry Potter” books or Gandalf, the wizard from “The Lord of the Rings” series, a Christian mystic is quite different.
“From a Christian perspective, a mystic is someone who has an unusually close relationship to God,” Goodrich said. “Someone who experiences God in intense ways. Someone who is in deep prayer. They’re often associated with revelations or visions.”
Contemporaries of Hilton included Julian of Norwich and Catherine of Siena. Other mystics through the centuries, before and after Hilton, that might have a familiar ring to them include John the Baptist, the Apostle Paul, Anthony of Padua and Joan of Arc.
When Goodrich discovered that one of the country’s top iconographers lived and worked in Dubuque, he was eager to commission an icon of the mystic he’d admired and studied for so long.
Magdalene Grace Deane, a Greek Orthodox-trained iconographer, brought her expertise to Dubuque two years ago. Her shop on Bluff Street sells teas and tea sets from Eastern Europe. As well as taking commissions for icons, she also teaches Byzantine iconography.
There can be a waiting list for commissions, but Goodrich said he got lucky when he contacted Deane last fall.
“She had an opening,” he said. “The timing was good. There are very few iconographers in America who have her level of expertise. We’re lucky to have her here (in Dubuque).”
Goodrich received the completed icon a few weeks ago.
“As far as I know, this is the only icon of Walter Hilton that’s ever been done,” he said.
Goodrich became interested in Hilton and Christian mysticism when his church experiences didn’t always measure up to what he was expecting.
“I am a Christian because of the mystics,” he said. “I wasn’t very impressed with the church. Morality and community are important, but God is the heart of it. I wanted to actually experience the divine and, I think by grace, I came across the mystics.”
Hilton has been canonized by the Church of England and by the Episcopal Church in the U.S. He spent the majority of his life in and around Nottinghamsire, not far from Sherwood Forest, famed as the home of Robin Hood. Goodrich has made many visits to the area to speak on Hilton and to visit the 14th century church where Hilton lived as a member of the Augustinians, a religious order that follows St. Augustine’s outline for living a religious life.
Goodrich is returning to England in March to teach another course on Hilton. He is taking prints of his icon with him in the hopes that the church there will want to commission a larger icon.
“One of my minor missions in life is encouraging the teachings and writings of Hilton,” he said.
That mission includes a just-published book, “The Greatest Desire: Daily Readings with Walter Hilton,” which contains selections from Hilton’s 14th century best-seller, “The Scale of Perfection.”
“People will tell me, ‘I like to read him, but I find him kind of challenging,’” Goodrich said. “I wanted to make it bite-size and accessible to everyone.”
Goodrich said anyone is welcome to view the icon.
“It will be on display in my office at St. John’s,” he said. “Anyone stopping by the parish office is welcome to look at it. It may also be displayed on occasional Sundays at the main church.”
St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 1458 W. Locust St. For more information, visit www.stjohnsdbq.com.
