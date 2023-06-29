Nobody is quite sure where Platform 9¾ is in Dubuque, but based on the goings-on at Frogwarts School of Wizardry Summer Camp every summer, it has to be somewhere.
The camp, now housed at Camp Little Cloud in Epworth, Iowa, is the brainchild of Dr. Amy Ressler, an educator with an extensive and diverse background in theater and drama education.
“We started when the Harry Potter books were just really beginning to take off,” she said. “There are a lot of wizard and Harry Potter kind of camps now, but not many of them are 20 years old.”
As a role-playing camp, all campers and staff choose a persona that they become during the week-long camp. Ressler is Agatha Bumblebone, the headmistress of the camp. She is assisted by Eartha Underbottom, the assistant headmistress, otherwise known as Ressler’s sister Linda.
Linda, who is an attorney for Iowa Legal Aid, takes care of a lot of the administrative tasks and is Ressler’s right-hand wizard.
“Out staff and faculty are almost entirely volunteer,” Ressler said. “They take time off of work to do this.”
Ressler’s credits include artistic director of Great Midwestern Educational Theater; professor of theater arts at National-Louis University; storyteller and drama teacher for the Kohl Children’s Museum in Winnetka, Ill.; and professor of fine and performing arts at University of Dubuque. She began her career as an English teacher at Shullsburg (Wis.) High School, and she divides her time between Dubuque — where she continues to work with Great Midwestern Education Theatre Co. and serves as headmistress every summer at Frogwarts — and California, where she is an associate professor of theater education at California State University’s Bakersfield campus.
The first Frogwarts camp in 2003 was a day camp.
“It went so well and the kids loved it so much,” Ressler said. “We had so much to do and didn’t get a chance to do everything. So when it was suggested that we make it an overnight camp from that point on, we were in.”
But an overnight camp presented a number of challenges. First and foremost, the space to house the campers.
“We were at Camp Henry Horner outside of Chicago early on,” Ressler said. “Then we rented this little church outside of Epworth. We were at the Rock River Environmental Education Center in Dixon for nine years or so. That was really hard because they didn’t really have a kitchen setup. We had to bring all of our own dishes. But we would always say, ‘What can we do next year to make it better?’”
Immersive role-play is the focus of the camp, and it is a subject Ressler explores in great depth in her new book, “Social Emotional Learning Through Drama: A Practical Guide to Immersive Devised Story Drama,” which lays out some of the same immersive drama techniques and curricula that Ressler has perfected during the past 20 years.
“This is a book that any teacher can use,” Ressler said. “It can be applied to any subject. And it doesn’t have to be Harry Potter. There is a lot of children’s literature that would fit the mold and can be used to role-play.”
At Frogwarts, campers have fun, but Ressler and her staff know that there is a lot of social emotional learning as children learn to develop their social intelligence.
“There are certain emotional skills that people who have good emotional intelligence develop over time,” Ressler said. “Self-awareness is key. Mindfulness, relationship skills, self-management and responsible decision making. Those skills don’t just happen. The things (campers) do at Frogwarts are, probably unknowingly, helping them develop their social emotional learning skills or their emotional intelligence.”
At Frogwarts, campers are immersed from the moment they arrived and are “sorted” into their respective houses.
“From the very first day, when I light the candles of magic and imagination, we are all transformed into wizards for the whole week,” Ressler said. “There is a lot of joy in magic and imagination.”
Each one-week session hosts 80 children, and the camp fee is all-inclusive.
“The kids love to come back,” Ressler said. “We have an 80% return rate.”