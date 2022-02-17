Play: “Steel Magnolias”
Performers: The Grand Opera House.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 and March 6.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $23 for adults, $15 for ages 18 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at www.thegrandoperahouse.com, in person at the Grand Opera House box office from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or by calling 563-588-1305.
COVID-19 protocol: Masks required for those who are unvaccinated.
Synopsis
At Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, La., all the ladies who are “anybody” in town come to have their hair done. Helped by her new assistant, Annelle, the outspoken Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser; Miss Clairee, the eccentric millionaire; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose beautiful daughter, Shelby, is planning her big wedding.
Filled with humor and acerbic wit, the play moves toward tragedy when Shelby risks a pregnancy that brings a life into the world but forfeits her own. Faced with the loss of her only child, M’Lynn deals with this difficult life challenge with the help (and humor) of her friends.
Tidbits
- Jenna Jensen is making her directorial debut with “Steel Magnolias,” although she is no stranger to the Grand Opera House. She was a summer intern in 2017 and served as prop designer for the 2021 productions of “Matilda” and “Frozen.”
- Writer Robert Harling originally wrote “Steel Magnolias” as self-therapy after the death of his sister, Susan, from diabetic complications following the birth of her son. He wrote the play in 10 days in what he called “a 24/7 tsunami of Southernness.”
- “Steel Magnolias” was an instant hit off-Broadway in 1987. Harling was asked to write the screenplay for the 1989 film adaptation starring Julia Roberts (Oscar and Golden Globe winner), Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Dolly Parton and Daryl Hannah.
Quotable, from director Jenna Jensen
- “(The difference between the stage and film versions) is that we only ever see the six women. They mention all of the people that show up in the movie at some point, but the main focus is on our core six. The other main difference people will notice is that we never leave the beauty shop. Every scene, every interaction takes place in there.”
- “Picking a favorite is so hard. But there is a lot to admire about each of the women. Shelby’s stubbornness and determination to get everything she wants out of life. M’Lynn’s unwavering devotion and protectiveness over her family. Truvy’s desire to help others, even those she has just met. Clairee’s ability to find, and be, the humor in every situation, no matter how serious. Ouiser’s genuine love and care for the women surrounding her despite her tough outer shell.”
- “(Audiences) can expect to be surprised by the wonderful chemistry that these women have created over the last couple of weeks. Their real life friendships have permeated onto the stage and into their characters and have created some of the most genuine relationships I have seen onstage. They can also expect to see some incredibly fun ’80s clothes and hair, as well as an amazing ’80s style southern beauty salon.”
- “The reason this play is so relatable is because, at its core, it is about friendship and the importance of our relationships in the good times and the bad. This is such a universal topic that this show could be set anywhere and still have these themes permeate throughout. And while these women aren’t caricatures by any means, they are definitely representative of a type of person. We all know and love a Clairee, Ouiser, M’Lynn, Truvy, Shelby or Annelle in our day to day lives.”