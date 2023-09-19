Every year, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) hits 2.1 million kids under the age of 5 and sends up to 160,000 adults age 65 and older to the hospital. But when RSV vaccines were approved this year, many people said they had never heard of the disease. That’s because RSV often goes undiagnosed or misdiagnosed (at home) as a cold or the flu. The symptoms, which appear over time, include runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing.

Now, two new vaccines available for folks age 60-plus (ask your doctor if one is right for you): Abrysvo from Pfizer and Arexvy from GSK. The Pfizer vaccine is also approved for use during pregnancy to protect newborn babies against the virus. Also, the youngest kids can get Sanofi’s monoclonal antibody, Beyfortus, during their first RSV season after birth.

Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.

