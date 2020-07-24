Tom Hanks stars in the lean and mean World War II naval film, “Greyhound.” It’s based on the 1955 novel, “The Good Shepherd,” by C.S. Forester.
Cmdr. Earnest Krause leads a convoy on the Atlantic Ocean in 1942. Krause’s convoy awaits air reinforcements when they suddenly are under attack by German ships.
The film stars Hanks, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue. The film is written by Hanks and directed by Aaron Schneider.
“Greyhound” benefits from a game performance by Hanks and entertaining naval combat sequences.
Hanks always is a reliable lead, and “Greyhound” is no different. His charm makes you invested in his character throughout the life-and-death circumstances.
At a 91-minute runtime, the film moves at a breakneck pace. At the sacrifice of much emotional depth, the films focuses on the action.
For a $50 million budget, the film largely looks good. Despite much of the action being CGI, it’s not overdone or overly obvious.
This is one of the few films Hanks has written. At times, it can show. While Hanks deftly handles the naval language of the time period, some basic storytelling beats are ineffective.
There’s a half-baked attempt at a “wife at home” plot thread with Krause’s character. Since she’s only in three incredibly brief scenes, her placement in the film seems entirely pointless and underdeveloped.
There’s some obvious spoon-feeding in the film on a screenwriting level. As Krause is wrapped up in the safety of his fleet, he regularly skips meals. The film makes a point to remind the audience of this at least three or four times, which was redundant.
“Greyhound” is a generic rock-’em-sock-’em naval film. It doesn’t have any memorable characters beyond Krause. There’s not much in the way of genuine character development or any heavy emotional material. This certainly won’t be going down as an all-timer in the war genre.
However, the film is entertaining. It accomplishes its goal of providing some engrossing action. The scope lends to a theatrical experience.
I’m sure the sound design would’ve been fantastic on the big screen. Clearly, that’s where the film was made to be seen, so the experience is compromised from a home-viewing.
Despite the lack of depth, “Greyhound” will likely be enough for most audiences. Fans of World War II films likely will find the experience to be a decent adrenaline rush. Sporting a good central performance from Hanks, “Greyhound” hits enough targets to be an entertaining time.
I give “Greyhound” 3.25 stars out of 5. “Greyhound” is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 31 minutes. It’s streaming on Apple TV+.