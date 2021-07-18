Kids love to tell you precisely how old they are. Adults, on the other hand, treat age like a tightly guarded state secret.
With kids, the half in their age makes all the difference. My son isn’t merely 7; he’s 7-and-a-half. You’d better get the half in there, or he’ll take it as an insult.
I have half a mind to divulge my age, but I stopped counting a long time ago.
It’s time to take a half-baked look at half. Specifically, I want to understand the difference between the phrases a half, half a and half of. Which is correct? Do any of them make us sound dumb when we say them? Let’s explore.
I’ll start with the low-hanging fruit half of. The preposition of is not necessary, but it’s also not wrong. So, when I say, “Half of my records are Beatles records,” that’s fine, but the of doesn’t have to be there.
What’s the difference between a half and half a? After all, it’s important to make a distinction between the halves and the half-nots.
If I had half a box of Lucky Charms cereal, this would indicate that the box is half full of cereal. If this was in my house, that would mean my daughter had dumped out all the cereal, eaten just the marshmallows, then returned the boring cereal bits back in the box.
However, if I had a half box of Lucky Charms, this could potentially mean that a ninja snuck into my pantry and sliced the box in half with his katana, leaving only a half box.
I have half a mind to stop there, but our arrangement of a half or half a has quantitative consequences. Much of the time it doesn’t matter, nor does it change the meaning. For example, you could say, “I ran a half-mile this morning.” You also could say, “I ran half a mile this morning.”
However, there’s a major difference between running a half marathon and half a marathon. A half marathon is a specific running event in which people run 13.1 miles. If you run a half marathon, this would suggest that you finished the 13.1-mile race.
If you said you ran half a marathon, it would seem that you quit the marathon (26.2 miles) when you were only halfway done.
Be careful when throwing a half and half a around interchangeably or your friends might label you as a half-wit.