GALENA, Ill. — Even though work is not complete on the new Galena Center for the Arts location, patrons have been excited to see the progress.
“People have been so accommodating,” said Carole Sullivan, the center’s executive director. “Instead of complaining, they say, ‘Oh, it’s so much cooler than the last time I was here.’”
The Galena Center for the Arts is undergoing a renovation of its new location at 971 Gear St., the former home of an Illinois Bank & Trust branch. The center purchased the 18,000-square-foot space at the end of 2020, but ongoing supply chain issues have delayed the project’s completion.
However, Sullivan said the center’s two-year, COVID-19-prompted closure showed that programs could go on, even without a completely finished building.
“You don’t have to have doors to make art and hear music,” she said. “It’s nicer, but people have waited for so long for us to open again.”
Much of the work on the upper level of the Gear Street property has been completed, though the box office at the front door is in the construction phase.
The regional art gallery, which switches exhibits every two months, makes up a majority of the first floor. The most-recent gallery, titled “Emergence,” went up in June and featured 60 artists, Sullivan said. The next exhibit, which will be displayed starting Friday, Aug. 5, is called “Summer Reflections.”
A new feature for the center is a youth art gallery, located in a former bank vault. The gallery first featured art from Galena High School’s National Art Honor Society students.
“The students not only did the art, but they also curated the gallery,” Sullivan said. “They had to figure out what looks nice together, how high things need to be hung. ... They really took ownership of the space. (The center is) expanding our youth involvement.”
Irene Thraen-Borowski, the art teacher at Galena High School, has been serving on the Galena Center for the Art’s Board of Directors for the past two years.
In the past, she said she has set up youth art shows in Freeport, Ill., which was the closest art museum with a youth gallery space. Now, the Galena center’s youth gallery opens up art opportunities for students throughout the area.
“Having them come and walk through that space and appreciate that process an artist goes through I think is a really cool thing for youth to get to experience,” said Thraen-Borowski.
She noted that the board has just begun exploring other programming that they hope to expand in the next year with the new space available.
“I think (the new space) really just adds to Galena being a destination place,” she said. “It totally enriches the quality of life for people who live here year-round.”
Many of the center’s studio spaces for artists also are completed upstairs. While two studios in the building’s property have yet to be completed, Sullivan said all 11 studio spaces have been rented.
“It’s wonderful to see arts being created here, as well as displayed,” she said. “(The artists) are not all here at the same time, but it creates a community of artists. There’s such a variety of work that happens here.”
Sullivan also noted the center has an artists’ resource library, complete with books featuring famous works.
The lower level of the center, which features a performance space, is under construction. However, the space is functional for performances.
Sullivan noted that the seating in the performance center is flexible and can seat anywhere from 100 to 130 people.
“It’s a really intimate performance space,” she said. “Our visitors from Chicago are used to having lots of theater options, but not ones where you sit, at most, four or five rows away from performers.”
Sullivan added that the larger space and higher ceiling allows for more lighting equipment and seating the audience at raised levels.
“It’ll be better all-around,” she said.
The lower level also will feature a classroom in the future, where people can take classes or use as a rehearsal space.
Sullivan said work on the center will be complete “as soon as possible” and mostly depends on when materials arrive at the center.
But in the meantime, the community is celebrating every step of the progress.
“We had the Juliani Ensemble perform here (in June),” Sullivan said. “And I made an announcement that I never expected to say before a classical performance. I said, ‘The bathrooms are now functional indoors,’ and everybody cheered. Bit by bit, it’s coming together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.