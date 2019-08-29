GALENA, Ill. — Hello Galena! will host Beverly VanDerZyl and Toni Klingler as its featured artists in September at the gallery, 121 N. Commerce St.
VanDerZyl, a photographer from East Dubuque, will host a meet-and-greet from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. VanDerZyl’s talent for photography was inspired by the discovery of decades-old travel and family photos in her parents’ home. Another discovery came through a summer course at the University of Dubuque with photographer Archie Lieberman.
The digital camera and editing software add a new level of technology and experimentation to VanDerZyl’s photography. Architecture and nature, especially their combination provide inspiration. Her husband adds his touch as he cuts the mats and crafts the frames to surround the “stories.”
Klingler is a three-dimensional artist from Galena. She will host a meet-and-greet from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Klingler uses reed, Rit dye, hot water, sunshine and creativity to prepare woven art. The results are baskets in various shapes and sizes.
One of Klingler’s full-sized, Native American woven vases is in the permanent collection of the Rountree Gallery in Platteville, Wis. She shares her talent for weaving reed with UD for Kids students each summer.
Hello Galena! hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. The shop is open by chance on Tuesday and Wednesday.
For more information, call 815-777-1448 or visit www.hellogalena.org.