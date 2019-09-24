“NCIS,” 7 p.m. on CBS
When Ziva (former series regular Cote de Pablo, here in a guest appearance) surprises Gibbs (Mark Harmon) by delivering a cryptic warning, that reunion compels him to question why she has remained underground for years, allowing friends, colleagues and loved ones to presume she was dead. Even more to the point, he also wonders what drove her to resurface as this hit procedural opens Season 17 with “Out of the Darkness.”
“The Resident,” 7 p.m. on Fox
Did Nic (Emily VanCamp) lose a loved one in the Season 2 finale? Fans will find out what happened in the opening moments of the Season 3 premiere, “From the Ashes.” Most of this new episode finds Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and his colleagues chafing under all the newly imposed rules and policies imposed by Red Rock Mountain Medical, the conglomerate that took over Chastain.