Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Oct. 7
Farmers Market. 3:30-6:30 p.m., 113 W. Elm St., Lancaster, Wis. Takes place every other Monday through Oct. 28. Details: 608-723-2820 or lancasterwisconsin.com.
Thursday, Oct. 10
The Millwork Night Market. 5-9 p.m., along Jackson Street between Seventh and Ninth streets. Local food, craft beer, art and music. Details: www.millworknightmarket.com.
Friday, Oct. 11
Movies in the Park. 6:30-9 p.m., Asbury (Iowa) Park, 5499 Asbury Road. An outdoor showing of the 1980s classic “The Goonies” (1985). Bring a warm blanket to cuddle up and watch this 1 hour, 45 minute, rated PG adventure film. Free hot chocolate will be available during the show. Details: tinyurl.com/y6l2eos6.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Experience Horseshoe Mound — A Walking Tour. 11 a.m.-noon, Horseshoe Mound, 1679 N. Blackjack Road, Galena, Ill. Join Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation Education and Outreach Manager Jess Hepker for a tour of geologic features that can be seen from the top of the mound. The walk will take place along mowed trails over rolling terrain. Meet at the top of the lane. No RSVP required. Details: 815-858-9100 or
Pecatonica Brewery Oktoberfest. 5-10 p.m., Pecatonica Beer Co. Tap House, 136 E. Main St., Warren, Ill. Beer on tap and brats for purchase. A masskrugstemmen stein holding contest at 7, and live music starts at 7:30. Details: 608-558-5257 or www.pecatonicabeer.com.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13
Scarecrow Festival. Starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and ends at 5 p.m. Sunday, Elizabeth, Ill. The event will feature pumpkin weighing, an apple pie baking contest, a scarecrow contest and more. Details: 815-776-9200 or www.