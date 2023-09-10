You’ll have plenty of opportunities if you show your worth and contribute what you have to offer. Use discipline, insight and influence to make something spectacular. Don’t be shy when it comes to following your heart and turning your dreams into reality. Keep moving; hesitation will ruin your timing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get into the zone and find peace. Rediscover who you are and what you want to become. Reach out to people who can offer insight, knowledge and support. Work to make positive changes.

Recommended for you