GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will host its Sunday Salon series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, with Elisa Cooper and Sharon Jensen. The pair will present a recital of solo and duet works for piano.
Cooper is a faculty member at Emmaus Bible College, where she teaches piano and music theory and conducts the Emmaus Ensemble. She performs actively in the Midwest as a collaborative and solo pianist, conductor and occasionally as a singer and violinist and has performed twice at Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall.
Jensen teaches piano and music history at Clarke University, where she also serves as staff accompanist. In 2001, she make her solo debut with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and has performed at Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall with flautist Peg Cornils Luke.
Both active as solo and chamber musicians in the area and have collaborated as duo-pianists for 15 years.
The program will include Variations Serieuses by Mendelssohn, Nocturne in E-flat Major by Chopin, Sonata in C Major by Mozart, Waltz by Khachaturian, Rondo from Sinfonietta by Kapustin and Hungarian Dances by Brahms.
The recital is free, but donations will be accepted. The program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
For more information, call 779-214-0261 or visit www.galenacenterforthearts.com.