Starting with the Cajun-
inspired flare of New Orleans, making a stop in an exotic land of spices and ending with some of the world’s best wine regions, the Dubuque Museum of Art is traveling around the globe with three of the city’s unique restaurants for its 2020 dining series.
The Driftless, Convivium Urban Farmstead and L.May Eatery are among the stops on this year’s culinary tour. Proceeds from the triptych of dinners will benefit programming at the museum.
Barb Barton, director of advancement, said the menus won’t be revealed ahead of the dinners, which organizers hope will add to the magic and surprise of each evening.
“The theme is known, but not the actual courses,” she said. “It’s nice to add a bit of mystery, and it lets the chefs be creative right up to the last minute.”
On Thursday, Feb. 20, a Mardi Gras fête will kick off the series in the Magnolia Room at The Driftless, located in the Historic Millwork District. It is the first dining series event for co-owner Kyla McComas and her husband, co-owner and chef Justin McComas.
“We’re excited,” Kyla said. “The Magnolia Room will be transformed with Mardi Gras decorations, and there will be New Orleans-style jazz music playing.”
With carnival season kicking off Mardi Gras Day on Tuesday, Feb. 25, the dinner aims to be a perfectly timed celebration.
The three-course Cajun-
inspired meal will be accompanied by a specialty cocktail created especially for the event.
On the North End, Convivium Urban Farmstead will host an Indian feast on Saturday, May 16, prepared and served by Chef Sudha Koneru and Dr. Sudhir Koneru.
“This is our second time partnering with DuMA,” said Leslie Shalabi, co-founder of Convivium. “If you have never tried Indian food, this is a great opportunity to do so while supporting a wonderful cause.”
“Convivium” is the Latin word for “feast.” More specifically, it refers to the act of feasting together as a community and of preserving, encouraging and promoting local specialties.
“Sharing food from different cultures is a great way to go an adventure without leaving your hometown,” Shalabi said.
The adventure will continue on Sunday, June 28, at L.May Eatery in downtown Dubuque.
Abby McIntosh, L.May’s marketing and events coordinator, said the menu will feature locally sourced ingredients from local producers and growers.
“And then we’re going to do what we do,” she said.
Chef Tony Joos, an 11-year veteran of L.May’s kitchen, is planning on creating a menu that will challenge the palate, while wine enthusiast and L.May owner E.J. Droessler will take diners on a wine journey through both familiar and unfamiliar wine regions.
“The idea is to get people to step out of their comfort zones,” McIntosh said. “Everybody has tried wine from Italy or France, but what about Greece? Greece has some wonderful wines. And E.J. is excited for people to discover something new.”
Droessler said that the dining series is about more than just enjoying a good meal.
“It’s about having fun, meeting someone new, asking questions, learning something you maybe didn’t know before,” he said. “In the end, we hope people will be inspired to go out and try something new.”
Barton said the partnership of the museum with the restaurants will help expand people’s notions of what art is.
“Food is art,” she said. “How it’s prepared, how it’s presented, all of that. We hope people will come and appreciate the creativity of these wonderful chefs and everyone who works with them.”