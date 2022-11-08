It’s Oct. 20, 2022, and the weather is simply balmy in Dubuque. We all know that winter is coming, and yet we get this lovely reprieve.
I figure it might be the last time this season I can play doubles tennis with the Dubuque Tennis Association.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Wahlert Catholic High School generously allows the DTA to use its tennis facilities. I email Jaymes Billmyer, president of the DTA, to make sure the tennis is on. He’s not sure what the turnout will be but knows of a few players who plan on playing. So I take that as a definite maybe and start getting my tennis gear together.
Unfortunately, shortly thereafter, I get another reply from Jaymes: “Just got word the nets are down for the year. I will be sending out a group email.”
Guess I won’t be playing for a while, I think, and I feel a dull pain in my gut as I place my tennis bag, gently, in a dark corner of the garage.
I first heard about the DTA from then-president Hank Goldstein, a friend from Temple Beth El and an avid tennis player. Hank’s friendly, no-pressure demeanor sold me on the DTA, and I became a member in 2015. (Hank met his wife, Linda, in 1991, at a DTA tennis event.)
I find the members to be an affable, helpful group. I’m not the best player on the court, but I always feel welcome. I’m 68, and I have seen older players come and go, but I soldier on with my other contemporaries. I also have seen an influx of new players since I joined, people of color, all shapes and sizes, men and women and teens, young and old. The love of tennis bonds us all.
Without DTA, a lot of people, including myself, would have a harder time finding a suitable venue to play.
Although I’d like to think of myself as Jack Benny’s proverbial 39, I wonder how long I can keep this up — when I’ll have played my final serves, volleys and rallies. I just keep moving forward, looking ahead. My short-term memory is pretty shot, and I often lose track of the score in spite of my good intentions. Or I might set up on the wrong side of the court. But my comrades are there to assist, point me in the right direction, remember the score.
Although the DTA season of 2022 officially has ended, I am heartened by Jaymes’ words to me: “I hope I am fortunate enough to play tennis into my sixties. We have a great group of members and it’s an honor to be part of it.”
See you on the courts.
Goldberg is a freelance writer from Dubuque.
