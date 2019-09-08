Kurt Hansen has a deep interest in what connects us as humans — as well as what drives us to disconnect and immerse ourselves in isolation.
His years working in the mental health and family systems, as well as parish ministry and administration, have informed and helped embody the protagonist Sol Severson in his novel, “Gathered” (220 pages, 2019).
Described as a story about “disconnection and redemption,” Severson is a character who might strike a familiar chord in readers — outwardly successful, yet inwardly, “an empty soul, cut off from any relationship with his family of origin and merely going through the motions with others.”
Though fiction, Hansen, who lives in Dubuque, said the book is derived heavily from his background and firsthand experience.
“The book is a culmination of my experiences over time,” he said. “What caused me to think about writing it was working in the fields of mental health and ministry, where I sort of became a student of culture and saw the growing disconnect in people, between their personal identity and their community identity. There is a sense of isolation that is becoming more and more evident in our country today. I believe that in human kind, we’re supposed to be social creatures.”
In addition to studying psychology, social work and divinity — holding degrees in each — it was Hansen’s work with those overcoming substance abuse that breathed life into Severson.
“There was one individual that, when you looked at their family culture, was completely cut off,” Hansen said. “They were an only child, and their parents were gone. Their grandparents were gone. All they had left in their family system was one aunt. It’s a very similar situation Sol finds himself in.”
There also are parallels to Mark Twain’s character, Huckleberry Finn.
After tragedy strikes, Severson digs deeply into his roots, resolving questions about the father he barely knew. And like Finn, Severson embarks upon a journey like that of his boyhood hero, on the Mississippi River.
Ultimately, what Severson finds is himself.
“In my findings, I hadn’t discovered anyone who had tried to update the story of Huck Finn,” Hansen said. “There are clear parallels drawn, but I was very careful not to mimic Mark Twain’s story.”
A work five years in the making, Hansen began writing the book after being diagnosed with heart disease. He was told by doctors to stop working after 20 years serving as a pastor in the Lutheran church.
“Part of my process of adjusting was the notion to write a book,” Hansen said. “I didn’t have anything else to do.”
First dabbling in poetry, he attended the Iowa Summer Writing Festival. The second year he attended, the seed for “Gathered” was planted.
“It just started pouring out of me,” Hansen said. “The first iteration was pretty crappy. I’m a person with two masters degrees and read a lot, but writing is a completely different skill. I had help from a lot of people who gently mentored me through the process. The biggest thing I learned was how to let the character tell the story. And I hope the story I told is one that readers will be able to identify with, either through themselves or through people they know.”
“Gathered” will be available for purchase beginning on Sunday, Sept. 15, with a release party planned from 5 to 7 p.m. at Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, in East Dubuque, Ill.
For more information, visit kurthansenauthor.com or www.facebook.com/revkurthansen.