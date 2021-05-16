Hardcover Fiction
1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
4. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
5. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Knopf
6. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
7. Whereabouts, Jhumpa Lahiri, Knopf
8. Sooley, John Grisham, Doubleday
9. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
11. Hour of the Witch, Chris Bohjalian, Doubleday
12. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
13. When the Stars Go Dark, Paula McLain, Ballantine
14. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
15. First Person Singular, Haruki Murakami, Knopf
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton
2. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Persist, Elizabeth Warren, Metropolitan Books
6. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
7. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
8. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
10. What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
11. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
12. Empire of Pain, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
13. The Secret to Superhuman Strength, Alison Bechdel, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
14. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
15. On Juneteenth, Annette Gordon-Reed, Liveright
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, Putnam
5. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
6. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
7. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
8. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Penguin
9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
10. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
11. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
12. The Woman with the Blue Star, Pam Jenoff, Park Row
13. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
14. The Bookshop of Second Chances, Jackie Fraser, Ballantine
15. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
3. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
4. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
5. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
6. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
7. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
8. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
9. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
10. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
11. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
12. The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin
13. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
14. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
15. Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing, Lauren Hough, Vintage
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
7. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
8. Outlander, Diana Gabaldon, Dell
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
5. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. The Last Fallen Star, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan Presents
7. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Wow in the World: The How and Wow of the Human Body, Mindy Thomas, Guy Raz, Jack Teagle (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
10. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Boy, Emmanuel Acho, Roaring Brook Press
12. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
13. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic
15. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
Young Adult
1. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
5. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Blade of Secrets, Tricia Levenseller, Feiwel & Friends
9. The Ones We’re Meant to Find, Joan He, Roaring Brook Press
10. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. Kate in Waiting, Becky Albertalli, Balzer + Bray
12. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
13. Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, Benjamin Alire Sáenz, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Luck of the Titanic, Stacey Lee, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
4. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
6. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
7. The Bruce Swap, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
8. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
9. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. The One and Only Sparkella, Channing Tatum, Kim Barnes (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
13. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
14. Moo, Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, S&S
15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
6. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
9. Who Was/Is...?, Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop
10. Emmie & Friends, Terri Libenson, Balzer + Bray