If your birthday is today: Update your skills and make positive changes to how you do business, handle cash and get along with others. Taking better care of yourself will ensure you progress this year in all aspects of life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Reduce worry by planning something that puts your mind at ease and lets you kick back with people who bring out the best in you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Step back and review your thoughts and plans before you continue. Indulgence of any kind will cost you. A change at home that will lower your overhead is in your best interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Your input and dedication will help you promote something you want to pursue full time. Self-improvement is favored. Try new things.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Supply the necessities, but don't overspend. Nurturing others will have an immense influence on family relationships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Use your imagination, and you'll come up with diverse ways to use your skills to earn cash. Expand your qualifications.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put muscle behind your plans, and you'll achieve your goals. Use your skills uniquely and a change will take place.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Pay attention to whoever you are with. Your input will be welcome. Focus on personal gain, finding love and following your heart.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Jumping to conclusions will be your downfall. Pull in the reins and reconsider what you want and how best to achieve your objective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Use your imagination, and you'll devise a plan that attracts outside attention and gives you more viable options for success. Now's the time to go for it!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be willing to put in the time and effort to ensure you don't disappoint those counting on the results you promise. Mix business with pleasure.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't share sensitive information. Hide your feelings from anyone who may use information against you. Your opinions should also be kept to yourself for now.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Listen carefully. Making unrealistic promises will put you in an unfavorable position when dealing with a friend, relative or peer. Share facts and figures, not fantasies.
