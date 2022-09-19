If your birthday is today: Update your skills and make positive changes to how you do business, handle cash and get along with others. Taking better care of yourself will ensure you progress this year in all aspects of life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Reduce worry by planning something that puts your mind at ease and lets you kick back with people who bring out the best in you.

