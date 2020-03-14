“Black Widow Killer,” 7 p.m.
on Lifetime
Two-and-a-half decades ago, a car accident nearly killed a teenage girl, and she’s had 25 years to stew in the bitterness and anger that followed. Now physically healed, she has changed her appearance and is ready to enact her lethal plan to get revenge on everyone who was in that other vehicle ... now unsuspecting, middle-aged adults. This 2018 thriller makes its U.S. television premiere .
“These Woods Are Haunted,” 8 p.m. on Travel
“Was It Hunting Us? and It was Something Evil” is the title of a new episode in which three friends on an extended hike in the Kentucky mountains find themselves face-to-face with Bigfoot. In another segment, a paranormal tour guide tries to commune with restless spirits on a Civil War battleground, but inadvertently unleashes a demonic entity instead.