If your birthday is today: Strategy, plans, motivation and discipline are your ways to success. Work solo to minimalize setbacks. Keep emotions out of your decisions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A novel approach to well-being will encourage better relationships with those who share your space, interests and concerns.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Change what you don't like, and enjoy the freedom you gain to follow your heart and dreams. Make your position clear to avoid conflict.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take a moment to map out a path to your destination. Observe the changes around you. Discipline is your strength.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) What you learn and experience will lead to personal growth and insight into making the most with what you already have. Self-improvement is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stick to simple but effective options to encourage stability and growth. Follow the path that suits you best.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Listen to what others say, and respond with compassion. Form partnerships that encourage you to live up to your word.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Concentrate on what you can do, and leave the impossible to another day. Look to your allies for advice.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Follow a lead that offers something out of the ordinary. Personal gain, self-improvement and physical fitness will build a strong mind, body and soul.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Question everything before you change your mind or your life. Someone will count on your gullibility to push you in a direction that benefits them more than you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Consider how you can take advantage of a situation that falls into your lap. Explore the possibilities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) An emotional problem will cause you to rethink your purpose and the best way forward. Don't ignore taking the road less traveled.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You can make your way to victory if you follow your heart and your intelligence. Personal improvement is within reach, and financial opportunities will stabilize your life. Love is in the stars.